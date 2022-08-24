Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hambleton Council’s planning committee will consider South Acres Ltd’s plan to launch an area enclosed by a 1.8m-high fence for “dog owners wishing to visit somewhere in the countryside” to the south of South Kilvington, near Thirsk, next Thursday.

Papers submitted with the proposal state the secure dog walking facility, which would be open 15 hours a day, would be managed via an online booking system where one person could book the field for their sole use and gain access to the site using a code.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Acres, which runs two similar fields near Darlington, said it would check the site once daily.

Most Popular

North York Moors

The application states: “There are many dog owners in the South Kilvington and Thirsk area who would use a purpose-built dog walking field.”

It says potential customers include those with dogs that are afraid of people or other dogs, owners of dogs with poor recall abilities, and dog owners “dog owners wishing to visit somewhere in the countryside or a new environment with their dog”.

The application adds: “Discussions with several of the leading dog trainers and dog walking companies confirm that there is a lack of purpose made and secure dog walking areas of a suitable size and quality in the locality.”

However, the plan has attracted numerous objections from residents, raising concerns over a potential increase in traffic in the village and the urbanisation of a rural location, alongside the loss of food-producing farmland.

One objector stated the proposal to change the field from agricultural use came “at a time when we need to make full use of all agricultural land we can”.

She said: “This is a frivolous use of agricultural land, not a necessary use.”

In another objection, a resident described the plan as a “very bizarre” unnecessary development on a greenfield site.

She said: “There are plenty of areas to walk dogs in this rural area, it is highly unlikely that people will pay to walk their dogs around a field when they are surrounded by suitable walking areas that are free.

Another resident wrote: “Why change perfectly good agricultural land to a private dog walking field which we don’t need, as there are plenty of free walks around Thirsk and South Kilvington.”

Nevertheless, a planning officer’s report to the committee states the council’s policies support development in the countryside where developments recognise the beauty of the area and provide an attractive recreational resource.