A North Yorkshire business which was put on hold during the pandemic has been taken over by a local young entrepreneur who is reviving it to meet increased demand.

Equithread, which is based in Northallerton, supplies the equestrian

industry, including yards at the northern racing hub of Middleham, with high quality workwear and uniform.

Local businesswoman and professional horsewoman, Issey Gill, has taken over the business, which was started in 2019. During the Covid-19 pandemic the business was put on hold, and Ms Gill has now relaunched it with a new website, marketing campaign and drive to succeed.

Professional workwear is becoming more and more popular with yards in all equestrian disciplines, ensuring their staff are warm and dry whatever the weather throws at them and that people can identify who the staff members are at race meets, competitions and when they’re working at home on the business.

The relaunch has already been a great success, with old customers returning and new businesses ordering equestrian workwear.

Ms Gill who used to work in race horse yards when she was younger and is still a keen rider herself said sponsored kit and uniform is becoming increasingly important for jockey and yard profiles these days.

She said: “I re-launched it back in November with a new website and marketing campaign to get it back out there. We had big customers and it is great to get them back on board.

Clothing and kit for horses and riders can be personalised by newly relaunched business Equithread.

"I have worked in racing for many years. I was at Ann Duffield many years ago and head girl at Philip Kirby. I have a lot of experience in the racing industry and a lot of contacts.

"Everyone is glad to be back into it and events, it is definitely the right time.”

The Equithread product range comprises of the following clothing available in men’s, women’s and kid’s sizes:

● Jackets and coats, including blouson, softshell, insulated and padded styles

Branded clothing suppliers, Equithread can kit out all members of yards with uniform and workwear.

● Bodywarmers and gilets, including fleece, padded and softshell styles

● Sweatshirts, fleeces and hoodies

● T-Shirts and both long and short-sleeved polo shirts

There are also baseball caps and beanie hats which can also be personalised with logos or business names alongside a host of other promotional merchandise to offer a “one stop shop”.

All the clothing can be personalised with a business name or logo and Equithread can pesonalise clothing and outerwear from other manufacturers too.

Ms Gill has sponsored Richmond Equestrian Centre and believes looking professional in uniform and kit benefits businesses.

"I am looking forward to working with them in 2023 as our local riding centre. I do their workwear and uniform and sponsor some events. I do like a good local centre.

“I think it is so important to have the right kit and racing is so strict with sponsors you can get penalised if not (right).

"You don’t notice it until you start doing it but everybody wears something that has a sponsor or a brand. It is an essential part of racing and the industry in terms of sponsorship, getting recognition for the yard, it reflects on your team, you start to get noticed.”

Horses, riding and racing have been a part of Ms Gill’s life since she can remember and before she could walk.

While she rides herself, being a race jockey is not an avenue she wanted to pursue but is passionate about the industry and development of young staff.

She said: “I still ride but haven’t ridden a racehorse in a while. My mum has always ridden and used to compete nationally, showing and side-saddle. It ran in her side of the family and I have ridden since I could walk.

"After I left school, I didn’t do A-Levels and went straight into working in racing. That was the path that I wanted to go down. I am passionate about racing and horses.

"I didn’t want to race ride but used to assist at events and things in the yard and looking after younger members of staff and helping them through their profession.

"It is a lifestyle rather than a job.”

Plans for taking the business forward this year include being able to provide embroidered rugs so horses can also look the part and match their owners and staff and that should be available by spring or summer.

