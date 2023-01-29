“I was born in the West Riding and spent much of my life in the North Riding so it seemed logical to trace the boundary between them.”

This, plus a passion for walking, maps and the traditional boundaries that encompassed Yorkshire before the reorganisation of 1974 have all prompted writer Terry Ashby to share his experiences of walking the length of the West Riding-North Riding boundary.

The latest book, “More Than a Line On a Map” was published in the Autumn and follows a book he wrote in 2019 entitled. “Yorkshire’s North West Frontier: Walking the Old County Boundary”.

Mr Ashby started the walk, some 86 miles give or take a little here and there, in the summer of 2020 as the first lockdown was being phased out.

Roseberry Topping on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors features in the book, "More Than a Line On a Map" by Terry Ashby which explores the boundary between the North and West Yorkshire Riding. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

He continued to undertake sections throughout 2021 and 2022.

He started at Swarth Fell Pike and a cairn that is not dissimilar in appearance to many others that are dotted about the lands of Yorkshire.

However, this particular one is the start of the boundary between the North and West Ridings and heads into Garsdale.

On his walk, actually done in several trips, sometimes the same one twice, Mr Ashby covers along the way Arten Gill Viaduct, Yockenthwaite, Ripon, historic York and Roseberry Topping but by no means is this a detailed list.

The book also contains pages on druids’ temples, murders, battles, rivers to cross, local folklore and photographs of the varied wildlife that met Mr Ashby on his quest.

"More than a Line On a Map” features detailed old maps, which date back to the 1960s, and sketches and diagrams of geological periods and their rock types.

What started from a passion for walking turned into a matter of principle and Mr Ashby, concludes his book with thoughts on how social, political, climate and environment issues are affecting the countryside.

He said: “I am a traditionalist. I believe strongly in the continuing existence of the old counties – the iniquitous boundary changes of 1974 never brought about their abolition and even the government has acknowledged that.

“I have had a great time and I’m pleased I decided to take it on in spite of the difficulties. I’ve been to some familiar places and others which were largely unknown to me. I’ve wondered and wandered about them, I’ve investigated them, found out their history and it’s all been fascinating.

"South Africa is often described as the world in one country. By the same token Yorkshire is Britain in one county. The variety is endless and as I’ve tried to show, it’s all down to what lies beneath our feet. It’s God’s Own County and there’s no better way to explore it than on foot.”

