Otley Show has returned to kick off Yorkshire’s agricultural events calendar.
The country show was first held in the market town in the 1790s, meaning it has been running for over 200 years. The crowds can reach 15,000 in fine weather, and over the years the traditional livestock classes have been joined by fun entertainment.
Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along.
1. Otley Show, held in Otley, West Yorkshire, one of the first of 50 agricultural society shows to be held in Yorkshire each year. Pictured Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 20th May 2023.
The cattle ring Photo: James Hardisty
Otley Show, held in Otley, West Yorkshire, one of the first of 50 agricultural society shows to be held in Yorkshire each year. Pictured (left to right) Bruce Kenworthy, and Chris Adamson, directors of Todmorden Show, holding a Dorset Horn Ram, from The Langfield Flock Photo: James Hardisty
Pictured Chris Adamson showing his Kerry Hill sheep Photo: James Hardisty
Pictured James Caton, of Weston, Otley, carrying a Texel lamb into the sheep area at the show Photo: James Hardisty