All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Otley Show: All the best photos from 2023 event that kicks off Yorkshire's agricultural calendar and has been running since 1796

Otley Show has returned to kick off Yorkshire’s agricultural events calendar.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 20th May 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 15:08 BST

The country show was first held in the market town in the 1790s, meaning it has been running for over 200 years. The crowds can reach 15,000 in fine weather, and over the years the traditional livestock classes have been joined by fun entertainment.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along.

The cattle ring

1. Otley Show, held in Otley, West Yorkshire, one of the first of 50 agricultural society shows to be held in Yorkshire each year. Pictured Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 20th May 2023.

The cattle ring Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Otley Show, held in Otley, West Yorkshire, one of the first of 50 agricultural society shows to be held in Yorkshire each year. Pictured (left to right) Bruce Kenworthy, and Chris Adamson, directors of Todmorden Show, holding a Dorset Horn Ram, from The Langfield Flock

2. <<<<<<Country Post>>>>> - Todmorden Show. Otley Show, held in Otley, West Yorkshire, one of the first of 50 agricultural society shows to be held in Yorkshire each year. Pictured (left to right) Bruce Kenworthy, and Chris Adamson, directors of Todmorden Show, holding a Dorset Horn Ram, from The Langfield Flock. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 20th May 2023.

Otley Show, held in Otley, West Yorkshire, one of the first of 50 agricultural society shows to be held in Yorkshire each year. Pictured (left to right) Bruce Kenworthy, and Chris Adamson, directors of Todmorden Show, holding a Dorset Horn Ram, from The Langfield Flock Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Pictured Chris Adamson showing his Kerry Hill sheep

3. <<<<<<Country Post>>>>> - Todmorden Show. Otley Show, held in Otley, West Yorkshire, one of the first of 50 agricultural society shows to be held in Yorkshire each year. Pictured Chris Adamson, one of the directors of Todmorden Show, showing his Kerry Hill sheep. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 20th May 2023.

Pictured Chris Adamson showing his Kerry Hill sheep Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Pictured James Caton, of Weston, Otley, carrying a Texel lamb into the sheep area at the show

4. Otley Show, held in Otley, West Yorkshire, one of the first of 50 agricultural society shows to be held in Yorkshire each year. Pictured James Caton, of Weston, Otley, carrying a Texel lamb into the sheep area at the show. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 20th May 2023.

Pictured James Caton, of Weston, Otley, carrying a Texel lamb into the sheep area at the show Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:YorkshireYorkshire Post