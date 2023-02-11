Picture round-up from Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show as latest in farm technology goes on display
One of the biggest events of its kind in the agricultural industry for show-casing machinery and equipment was held in Yorkshire this week.
Yorkshire Post photographer, James Hardisty, was at the Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show at York Auction Centre to capture the action.
1. Collections
A wide range of new and latest machinery were on display at Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show (YAMS) held at the York Auction Centre, Murton, York.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Visitors
Kieran Hughes, from McHale an Irish firm manufacturing a range of farm machinery looking at a McHale R68-78 Twin Rotor Rake.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Innovative
Tom Mordue, Sales Manager (Yorkshire) for Grimme an innovative manufacturer of potato, sugar beet and vegetable technology looking at a Grimme Matrix 1200 Sugar Beet Drill.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Catching Up
Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show (YAMS) held at the York Auction Centre, Murton, York was an opportunity for farmers to chat and catch up.
Photo: James Hardisty