Picture round-up from Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show as latest in farm technology goes on display

One of the biggest events of its kind in the agricultural industry for show-casing machinery and equipment was held in Yorkshire this week.

By Emma Ryan
1 hour ago

Yorkshire Post photographer, James Hardisty, was at the Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show at York Auction Centre to capture the action.

1. Collections

A wide range of new and latest machinery were on display at Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show (YAMS) held at the York Auction Centre, Murton, York.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Visitors

Kieran Hughes, from McHale an Irish firm manufacturing a range of farm machinery looking at a McHale R68-78 Twin Rotor Rake.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Innovative

Tom Mordue, Sales Manager (Yorkshire) for Grimme an innovative manufacturer of potato, sugar beet and vegetable technology looking at a Grimme Matrix 1200 Sugar Beet Drill.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Catching Up

Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show (YAMS) held at the York Auction Centre, Murton, York was an opportunity for farmers to chat and catch up.

Photo: James Hardisty

