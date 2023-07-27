Plan to turn agricultural barn into seaside bungalows refused by planning inspector

An appeal against a council’s decision to turn down planning for five new homes has been dismissed.

Cliff Jowsey, of Simmons Nurseries in Redcar Road, Marske, wanted to convert a barn – described as a portal framed agricultural building – into five dwellings with hardstanding for car parking. The application for planning permission was refused by Redcar and Cleveland Council in September last year.

The matter was appealed to the Planning Inspectorate with an inspector appointed by the secretary of state visiting the proposed site in Redcar Road earlier this year.

The council had contended that the building in question was not used solely for agricultural use as part of an established agricultural unit and as such the plans did not equate to a permitted development, with the inspector siding with the local authority on this.

In a letter to the Planning Inspectorate Mr Jowsey, who lives in Aislaby, North Yorkshire, described problems with fly tipping in the area and how it was hoped these could be solved by converting the barn into “seaside bungalows and affordable houses”.

Another letter from town planning and development consultancy Orbis, on behalf of the applicant, said the barn was solely used for agricultural purposes in March 2013 and this carried on for a number of years before its use became less frequent.

It also referenced fly tipping issues, stating: “In more recent years, unauthorised fly tipping and some other incidental uses have occurred within the building, of which the council is fully aware, but these do not amount to a material change of use that would question whether the building is not still an agricultural building. In our view this does not prevent the building from qualifying for conversion to residential purposes.”

The letter added: “The change of use of this barn into dwellings as proposed would bring about natural surveillance of the site and area that we expect would lead to a cessation of most, if not all, anti-social activities.

“This would in turn secure the continued use of the land around the barn for its intended, agricultural purposes and the conversion itself would not add to [the] level of built development within the existing green wedge between Redcar and Marske. It would also re-use an existing building and would create five new dwellings.”

In their decision the inspector said photographs provided by the council and from the inspector’s own visit showed the building contained a broad range of items, material and waste and as such this indicated it was not being used for agriculture of any form, including for the purposes of a trade or business.

The decision notice said the building had been “in situ” since March 2013 when it was granted permission as a barn, but there was no compelling evidence the site was being used solely for agricultural purposes at this time.

