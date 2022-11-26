A popular outdoor Yorkshire children’s attraction, has won the Visitor Attraction ofthe Year category in the prestigious Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards for 2022.

The awards, dubbed the Oscars of the East Yorkshire tourism industry, were held at a glittering dinner for 500 guests at Bridlington Spa earlier this month.

William’s Den, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, is situated in North Cave, near Brough, in East Yorkshire and is owned and run by Tor and Christian Carver.

The attraction was also short-listed nominated in the Remarkable Ethical, Responsible and Sustainability category.

The awards were organised by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire to recognise the significance of tourism to this area and celebrate the quality of businesses and individuals working within it.

Now in its 12th year, the REYTAs has 16 awards over a wide range of categories for the very best tourism businesses in the region.

Tor Carver said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled with our achievement at the REYTAs, not just for us as a family but for our loyal, dedicated and hard-working staff. This is a team effort. We were delighted to be short-listed in the two categories, but to win one of them is just wonderful."

Earlier this year, William’s Den won a major honour at the prestigious National Farm Attraction Network (NFAN) awards, triumphing in the competitive Best Food and Beverage category.

Mrs Carver added: “This is an incredible double victory for us in our fifth anniversary year. It’s been extremely hard work, especially over the past two years but we have remained true to our vision. We are hugely grateful to our loyal customers and hardworking team for all of their support. This wouldn’t have been possible without them.

"Being nominated and winning prestigious awards like these makes everything worthwhile.”

The 2022 season for William’s Den is entering its final phase, with the Christmas Experience beginning on December 3.

William’s unmissable Christmas Show stars the businesses’ own Father Christmas and visitors can head to the Christmas Cottage which is full of surprises for the children, they can decorate delicious homemade gingerbread biscuits with Bauble the Baker, play in the indoor den and sample wood-fired pizzas and homemade ice cream.

Judges made particular mention of the pizzas and ice-cream, the outside space and the zip line and the indoor area which means children and families can still enjoy activities even on wet days.