They have been recognised for their significant contribution to the Yorkshire community, and selected as finalists for the inaugural Sir Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust RoR Community Impact Award.

A public vote concluded last weekend and a winner will be announced at the RoR Awards evening on Wednesday January 31 at the prestigious Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket.

The inaugural Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust Community Impact Award has been introduced by RoR, British Horseracing’s official charity for the welfare of horses, to recognise any individual, former racehorse partnership or an organisation that can show how using a former racehorse has made a significant impact on the quality of people’s lives and helped to make a difference in their community.

Remy at St Leonard's Hospice.

More than two hundred nominations were submitted from across the racing and equestrian worlds, before a shortlist of 12 horses were then narrowed down to three finalists by an independent RoR judging panel.

New Beginnings and Remy are up against Matt Bannon and Dreamisi from Greater London, and Godolphin and Papineau from Suffolk.

Equine assisted therapy programmes are growing in popularity due to the innate characteristics of the thoroughbred, and Remy has made a lasting and inspiring impact on many lives across the Yorkshire in 2023.

As York Racecourse’s first ever Racecourse Equine Ambassador, Remy uses his calm, intuitive and secure nature to connect with the elderly and young children when visiting St. Leonard’s Hospice, St. Gemma’s Hospice and Clifton Green Primary School.

Goldream (commonly known as Remy) was a successful five-furlong sprinter with seven victories during his racing career, including twice at the highest level.

During his visits, patients and children are able to interact with Remy and experience his comforting and sensitive nature. And it’s not just the patients that Remy has had an impact on. Doctors, nurses and all staff take the time to meet him for light relief and warmth at difficult times.

On one particular visit, Remy met a patient with Parkinson’s Disease and intuitively showed his tenderness and natural empathy. The patient was in his nineties but had spent time on horseback when travelling across remote terrain as a doctor in Africa during the 1950s. The patient’s wife expressed the joy and pleasure Remy’s visit gave her husband, which was especially poignant for him.

Kevin Atkinson, joint founder of New Beginnings, said: “We’re immensely proud of the positive impact Remy has been able to have on so many lives within the community. He brings joy and pleasure to those he visits, and off the back of this success, we’re looking to expand the programme this year to reach even more vulnerable people.”

Pam Atkinson, joint founder of New Beginnings, added: “It’s an honour to have been chosen as a finalist in this distinguished new category, and if we go on to win it will be a touching recognition of the remarkable role Remy plays in the Yorkshire community.”

Remy at Clifton Green Primary School

Founded in 2000, RoR’s thriving community provides thoroughbred owners with access to education, advice, and an established series of events to support the ongoing healthy, happy lives of former racehorses.

The RoR Awards, attended by 140 people last year, is the charity’s annual flagship promotional event, showcasing aftercare and highlighting the versatility of the thoroughbred. The awards night is packed with heartfelt stories of resilience and emotion, surprises and magical moments, capturing the hearts and enjoyment that former racehorses bring to many peoples’ lives long after they have retired from racing.

David Catlow, RoR Managing Director, said: “The extraordinary stories of each of our finalists highlight not only the adaptability of former racehorses to a wide range of second careers, but also the remarkable commitment to the horses’ well-being of so many involved in aftercare. The RoR Awards are an important opportunity to recognise these inspirational people and thoroughbreds.”

