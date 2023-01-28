Park House, in the village of Azerley, is just four miles away from Ripon and was built in 1959 – with the accommodation alone covering 2,700 square feet.
It has a principle bedroom with an ensuite and dressing area, guest bedroom with ensuite and two further single bedrooms. The house also has a large reception hall with balconied landing, cloakroom/W.C, drawing room, library/snug, conservatory, office, kitchen and utility.
While the house will appeal to those wanting a quieter place to live, estate agents GSC Grays added it is “undoubtedly offering a rare opportunity for those wishing to keep their horses at home”.
The main stable buildings are of block under a slate roof with velux windows. They include three loose boxes, tack room and feed store. Beyond this is a purpose-built muck heap area and parking area for several vehicles such as a horse trailer or box.
The paddock to the right of the gravelled driveway has been used in the past as a schooling field and is surrounded by woodland. Beyond this field is an orchard area with a wide variety of fruit trees. A further driveway leads to the detached barn which is open to one side and split into three bays.
Park House is on the market with GSC Grays (Boroughbridge office) with a guide price of £1,25m.