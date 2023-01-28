An equestrian property with a Lutyens influenced chalet style house, set within peaceful and private parkland of around 6.5 acres has come to the market in North Yorkshire.

Park House, in the village of Azerley, is just four miles away from Ripon and was built in 1959 – with the accommodation alone covering 2,700 square feet.

It has a principle bedroom with an ensuite and dressing area, guest bedroom with ensuite and two further single bedrooms. The house also has a large reception hall with balconied landing, cloakroom/W.C, drawing room, library/snug, conservatory, office, kitchen and utility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the house will appeal to those wanting a quieter place to live, estate agents GSC Grays added it is “undoubtedly offering a rare opportunity for those wishing to keep their horses at home”.

Most Popular

An equestrian property with Lutyens influenced chalet style design and more than six acres is on the market for £1.25m.

The main stable buildings are of block under a slate roof with velux windows. They include three loose boxes, tack room and feed store. Beyond this is a purpose-built muck heap area and parking area for several vehicles such as a horse trailer or box.

The paddock to the right of the gravelled driveway has been used in the past as a schooling field and is surrounded by woodland. Beyond this field is an orchard area with a wide variety of fruit trees. A further driveway leads to the detached barn which is open to one side and split into three bays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park House is on the market with GSC Grays (Boroughbridge office) with a guide price of £1,25m.