£400,000 improvements made to popular cycling and walking route on Trans Pennine Trail

Improvements have been made between Bentley Park and Shaftholme Lane

Improvements to the Trans Pennine Trail between Bentley Park and Shaftholme Lane have been made and works have included resurfacing and widening more than three kilometres of the route.

The work has been funded by walking and cycling charity Sustrans who were successful in their bid from the Department for Transport.

The improvements aim to make it easier for people to use this section of the trail; whether using a wheelchair, pushing a pushchair, on a bike, or riding a horse.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “I am delighted we have completed these improvements to this section of the Trans Pennine Trail in Bentley.

“It is another important scheme in Doncaster which enables our residents and visitors to discover the wonderful green spaces and wildlife we have across the borough. It also encourages people to get active and supports our plans to Get Doncaster Moving.

“We plan to continue to upgrade cycling and walking trails across Doncaster to inspire more active travel and make them available for all to enjoy.”

Gillian Ivey, chair of the Trans Pennine Trail Partnership, said: “This latest phase of works in Doncaster has really shown what can be achieved through partnership working.

“It’s wonderful to see Sustrans as a national organisation supporting the Trans Pennine Trail’s partnership’s initiative to improve accessibility in terms of surfacing and access controls.”

The charity and council are hosting an official opening ceremony and are urging residents in the area to attend.

There will be free activities for all the family such as cycling lessons, adapted bikes to try out, free bike maintenance, a tree ID walk, bird box painting, and more.