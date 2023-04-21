A wild black kite that is a rare visitor to the UK has been spotted in Yorkshire – interfering with displays at a bird of prey centre.

Large numbers of birdwatchers have descended on Helmsley this week after the black kite was spotted above the town – and is believed to have been attracted to the National Centre for Birds of Prey at Duncombe Park, which has captive black kites.

A cousin of the red kite, black kites live in continental Europe and have never bred in the UK. Around 20 are recorded as visiting migrants each year, but mainly in the south of England. These sightings have increased in line with the populations in France and Spain thriving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of staff at the Duncombe Park centre said that the visitor had regularly been spotted during demonstrations this week, and it is believed to be after the food given to the captive raptors.