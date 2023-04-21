All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
25 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
2 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
3 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
4 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

Rare black kite spotted in Yorkshire - trying to steal food from others at the National Centre for Birds of Prey at Duncombe Park in Helmsley

A wild black kite that is a rare visitor to the UK has been spotted in Yorkshire – interfering with displays at a bird of prey centre.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

Large numbers of birdwatchers have descended on Helmsley this week after the black kite was spotted above the town – and is believed to have been attracted to the National Centre for Birds of Prey at Duncombe Park, which has captive black kites.

A cousin of the red kite, black kites live in continental Europe and have never bred in the UK. Around 20 are recorded as visiting migrants each year, but mainly in the south of England. These sightings have increased in line with the populations in France and Spain thriving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A member of staff at the Duncombe Park centre said that the visitor had regularly been spotted during demonstrations this week, and it is believed to be after the food given to the captive raptors.

A black kiteA black kite
A black kite
Related topics:YorkshireEuropeFranceSpainEngland