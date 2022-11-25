Educating children about where milk comes from, the re-emergence of the local milkmanand simply offering fun stories with beautiful illustrations have brought about the launch ofa brand-new series of children’s books Milkman Mike and his dog Spike.

The author is The Yorkshire Post’s farming writer Chris Berry who said he felt the time was right for Milkman Mike having initially written them many years earlier.

He said: “When children are asked where milk comes from many will say the name of a supermarket, not cows or a dairy farm.

“During the pandemic doorstep delivery of milk saw its first rise for many years. A new generation became aware they could have fresh milk delivered to their doorstep. It was how most had milk delivered some years ago.

Author Chris Berry, and Yorkshire Post Farming Correspondent, promoting his latest book Milkman Mike children's series at TD Goodall, Beech Grove Farm, Dairy and ice cream parlour, Wetherby Road, Scarcroft, Leeds.

“I made up the character of Milkman Mike when my children were very young. My sons Russell and Stewart would come up with parts of the tales through our bedtime stories, but it was when the pandemic brought doorstep delivery back to prominence that I realised

they could educate and entertain children of today.

“These stories are fun adventures that Milkman Mike and his dog called Spike get up to and the other central characters are Farmer Cream, Miss Goodness and of course Farmer Cream’s cows.”

Chris said the other essential part of the books, published by Great Northern Books, was finding the right illustrator and his daughter Caroline was responsible for doing just that.

Author Chris Berry, and Yorkshire Post Farming Correspondent was inspired to write the Milkman Mike books after realising many children thought milk came from supermarkets rather than cows and farms.

He added: “The boys helped write them and Caroline put me in touch with Nicky Mills, who she studied with at the University of York St John.

“Nicky and I met, quite appropriately at a farmer-owned café and restaurant, Anna’s Happy Kitchen in Howden. I told her how I saw each of the characters and she came up with everything perfectly. The books are absolutely the way I wanted them to be. Nicky has come

up with great touches that have added to the stories and characters."

The launch of the Milkman Mike was held at The Milk Churn, the gelato ice cream parlour of dairy farmers Edward and Victoria Goodall at Beech Grove Farm in Scarcroft.

The Milkman Mike books have been illustrated by Nicky Mills who studied with author Chris Berry's daughter at the University of York St John.

