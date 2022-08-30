Reeth Show: 13 of the best pictures from this weekend's event

But Reeth is one of them, and showgoers who got there early enough were treated to the spectacle of Reeth Brass Band setting off towards the showground followed by the show committee and the judges.

It is the first time in three years that Reeth Show has been held and chairman Tony Sunter said he was delighted it was back. Around 5,000 people turned out yesterday for the 108th show.

He said: “It has always been a good day out where all of the community comes together and, although everybody seems to know what everybody is up to these days through better communications, it still has its place as the one proper meeting-up time in the year for everybody.”

Very much a community affair, the show is run by Reeth and District Agricultural Society, and involves lots of different families who have been doing it for years.

The show is known for its sheep, cattle and horses, as well as a wonderful display of vintage tractors, cars, motorbikes and bicycles, Dales produce, amazing handmade walking sticks and a prestigious drystone walling competition that attracts some of the best craftsmen in the UK.

After a thrilling performance by the Riders of the Storm equestrian stunt display team from Scotland, all eyes turned to watch the fell runners tackle the hillside. The Great Fremington Edge Fell Race comes at an important time in the British Open Fell Runners Association (BOFRA) calendar.

It is an opportunity for Yorkshire-based fell runners to make up ground as the lion’s share of races so far have been in the North-West. Eight times national champion Simon Bailey won for a second year running, his eighth win of the season, out of a field of 96 runners.

Su Thompson, from BOFRA, said the conditions were ideal for running, cooler than it has been recently and cloudy, with a breeze on the felltops.

