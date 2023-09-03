Scampston Hall Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally: Best pictures from packed event on Saturday

The sun shone as crowds flocked to the grounds of a North Yorkshire regency country house – to take a trip down memory lane and revel in the memories of farming from a bygone era.
This weekend saw the return of the Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally which was held at Scampston Hall, Malton.
Here are some of the best pictures from the event by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme:
1. Iris Ward aged 4 from Upper Denby rides her bike
Iris Ward aged 4 from Upper Denby rides her bike at the Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Scampston, Malton
2. Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden
3. Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Scampston, Malton
4. Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden
