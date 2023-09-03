All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Scampston Hall Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally: Best pictures from packed event on Saturday

The sun shone as crowds flocked to the grounds of a North Yorkshire regency country house – to take a trip down memory lane and revel in the memories of farming from a bygone era.
Emma Ryan
By Emma Ryan
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 13:15 BST

This weekend saw the return of the Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally which was held at Scampston Hall, Malton.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme:

Iris Ward aged 4 from Upper Denby rides her bike at the Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Scampston, Malton Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023

1. Iris Ward aged 4 from Upper Denby rides her bike

Iris Ward aged 4 from Upper Denby rides her bike at the Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Scampston, Malton Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Scampston, Malton Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023

2. Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden

Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Scampston, Malton Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Scampston, Malton Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023

3. Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Scampston, Malton

Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Scampston, Malton Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Scampston, Malton Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023

4. Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden

Scampston Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Scampston, Malton Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North YorkshireMaltonYorkshire Post