Shoppers stay loyal to farm shops which played "vital role" in supporting communities through pandemic

The NFU Mutual survey showed consumers were staying loyal to farm shops

The research carried out by NFU Mutual found food provenance and ‘shopping local’ were high on the list of consumer priorities with 70 per cent of more than 500 respondents saying they believed farm shops offered “fresher, better quality produce”.

And with the concern around climate change and sustainability on the national agenda, two-thirds of people said they prefer farm shops as they provide food from sustainable sources with lower ‘food miles’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporting local businesses and the economy was a priority for eight out of 10 of the people who took part in the survey, with nine out of 10 citing friendly service as the main reason for choosing farm shops and local retailers over the festive period.

Chairman of the Farm Retail Association (FRA), Rob Copley, inset, who runs the Pontefract-based farm shop Farmer Copley’s, said it was a real boost to know shoppers were supporting local producers, particularly following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s terrific to hear there’s a real sense of loyalty from the public for their local farm retailer which will continue through the festive season,” Mr Copley said. “Anecdotally we hear that numbers are up across the board with more customers than ever preferring to shop at their local farm retailer, and it’s heartening to hear these statistics confirm this.”

Mr Copley said that farm retailers had “come into their own” during the lockdown periods and had built up trust with their customers.

He added: “Farm retailers are at the heart of the community adapting their space quickly to keep their staff and customers safe.

“People felt safer, they built up a trust and lockdowns lasted for such a long period that it has changed shopping habits that will be here to stay.”

Mr Copley said farm shops were “looking forward” to welcoming people through their doors during what will be their busiest period over the festive season and added: “We can’t thank them enough for their continued support.”