A large stretch of woodland that spans almost 20 acres in a West Yorkshire village is for sale offering potential timber production, as well as a slice of rural tranquillity.

Known as East Wood, the land sits on the edge of the hamlet of Weston which is just a mile or so from the market town of Otley.

The mixed deciduous woodland mainly consists of mature species, along with some that have been restocked, including sycamore, oak and birch, alongside wild garlic, bluebells and flowers that offer a blaze of colour in the spring months.

The site is largely enclosed by a mixture of stone walls and fences and is accessed via a track directly from Weston Lane.

Ian Cox, a director at Dacre, Son & Hartley, who heads up the firm’s agricultural and development team, said: “Woodland in this area isn’t for sale often, so this is a rare opportunity to buy a manageable block of amenity woodland in a beautiful village that’s surrounded by countryside.

“It also has the added benefit of access directly from the road and it will appeal to a wide range of buyers, from those who want their own piece of countryside or anyone keen to explore the site’s timber production capabilities.”

A public footpath follows the route of the track and exits on the eastern boundary, and Yorkshire Water have a right of access along the track to a pump house that they own within East Wood.