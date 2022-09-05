Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long before the tourism boom that hit Whitby, a little further down the way, Staithes was a hard-working and productive hive for fishermen and the generations of families that have supported them.

The boats in and out of Staithes may not be the big trawlers you see elsewhere in the North Sea but local families trying to make a living on the more traditional vessels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While a visit to the village and a trek down the steep, sloping bank will take you to the harbour where many boats are still working on a regular basis, there are signs that this village, for decades a little run down, is having a change from fishing fortunes.

Most Popular

It is a hugely popular holiday and weekend break location as well as having a large number of residents that are second home-owners.