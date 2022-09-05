Staithes in the Sunshine
Possibly one of the most photographed ports along the whole of the North Yorkshire coastline is the historic fishing village of Staithes.
Long before the tourism boom that hit Whitby, a little further down the way, Staithes was a hard-working and productive hive for fishermen and the generations of families that have supported them.
The boats in and out of Staithes may not be the big trawlers you see elsewhere in the North Sea but local families trying to make a living on the more traditional vessels.
While a visit to the village and a trek down the steep, sloping bank will take you to the harbour where many boats are still working on a regular basis, there are signs that this village, for decades a little run down, is having a change from fishing fortunes.
It is a hugely popular holiday and weekend break location as well as having a large number of residents that are second home-owners.
That said, for the resident and visitor alike there is plenty to keep you busy from the Staithes Story museum, to Staithes Art Gallery, a sweet shop, gift shop and of course great local pubs namely the Captain Cook Inn and the Cod and Lobster, on at the top and one at the bottom of the bank, which serve up seafood and real ales.