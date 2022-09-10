William’s Den’s Sunflower Experience showcases the wonder of sunflowers in full bloom, set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire Wolds.

It is one of the highlights of William’s Den’s fifth anniversary year and the attraction at Castle Farm, North Cave, near Brough, has also open its doors again for the summer after a challenging two years because of the global pandemic.

Brand-new attractions this year have included a homemade ice cream parlour and a well-designed beach area, while planning permission has been granted for a camping site, which is now open.

With the sunflower season now reaching its height, the award-winning William’s Den family tourist attraction in East Yorkshire is launching its stunning Sunflower Experience.

Tor Carver, created William’s Den with her husband Christian on their farm.

She said: “Our Sunflower Experience is the ultimate seasonal day out. It’s the perfect opportunity to see the wonder of our sunflowers in full bloom and capture the memories at one of our photo opportunities around the site.

“Best of all, you can pick your own bunch to take home with you. When our sunflowers are at their best, they create the perfect backdrop for amazing photos and, of course, picking the sunflowers to take home, brightens everyone’s day.

“Sunflowers have always been iconic, with the enduring popularity of Van Gogh’s classic Sunflowers painting making that point perfectly. We are very proud of our sunflowers and we love sharing them with our visitors. Judging by the very positive comments we receive in person and in platforms like TripAdvisor, our visitors love them too.”

William’s Sunflowers Experience begins on Friday September 16 and is open on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays from 11.00am to 5.00pm until October 2.

Tickets include a tour of the stunning sunflower field to find the best photo opportunities and to pick special sunflowers to take away. Five sunflowers are included in the ticket price, together with easy access to photo opportunity areas to ensure visitors get that perfect instagram image.

Mrs Carver added: “We can’t wait for our sunflower season to start and are very excited about our very first Sunset Sunflower Event.”

That takes place on Saturday September 24 at 6pm. It includes five sunflower stems to take away, music by live DJ Johnny B, a free cocktail, food, ice cream, marshmallow toasting and more. Tickets are £15.

Once the Sunflower Experience is over, it will be followed by an Autumn favourite, William’s Pumpkin Experience, launched on Friday October 7.