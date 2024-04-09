Storm Henk: Farmers hit by bad weather in line for payments of up to £25,000

The government has opened the Farming Recovery Fund to support farmers who suffered uninsurable damage to their land due to flooding in January.

While farmers in Lincolnshire and eight counties including Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Warwickshire will receive payments, Defra says Yorkshire and seven others “remain under review.”

Eligible farmers can access grants of between £500 and £25,000 to return their land to the condition it was in before exceptional flooding due to Storm Henk. They are being contacted by the Rural Payments Agency.

Storm Henk brought heavy rain and floods to Yorkshire at the start of 2024

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos said it would be a lifeline for farmers. And she welcomed the decision to leave the door open for other areas to receive payments. She said: “People should be in no doubt about the immense pressure UK farm businesses are under thanks to this unprecedented and constant rain. It’s no exaggeration to say a crisis is building.

"While farmers are bearing the brunt of it now, consumers may well see the effects through the year as produce simply doesn’t leave the farm gate.”

The fund forms part of a broader scheme called the Flood Recovery Framework which is activated in exceptional circumstances to support councils and areas following severe flooding.

Farming Minster Mark Spencer said: “I know how difficult this winter has been for farmers, with extreme weather such as Storm Henk having a devastating impact on both cropping and grazing, as well as damaging property and equipment. It will support farmers who suffered uninsurable damage with grants of up to £25,000, and sits alongside broader support in our farming schemes to improve flood resilience.”