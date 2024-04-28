A damp morning and the thick grey mist has barely lifted enough to reveal the lush green grass of the fields beneath it.

Through the fog comes an unmistakable cry of the countryside as around 20 hounds career over the moor at speed with heads firmly forward and planted to the ground followed by an immaculately turned out huntsman and whip working them with the different sounds of a horn to signal different commands.

They are following an artificial scent, laid around half an hour or so before them, across land with access that has been granted by the local farmer whose premises we are gathered on a Wednesday morning.

Hounds and horses can easily cover 80 miles in one day of hunting as they take to the moors and countryside from morning until dark.

Today is a demonstration by The Bedale Hunt, formed in 1832, and The Zetland Hunt, whose history can be traced back to 1787.

It is actually a rare insight into a country pursuit practiced for hundreds of years. During the hunting season, Autumn until the onset of Spring, if you are out on the moors in the most remote of locations, particularly in the northern part of the county, you may well spot a hunt in action.

They start mid to late morning, with 50 to 60 hounds plus horses and be out until dark, covering perhaps 80 miles in that day.

There are around 20,000 foxhounds in the country and while they are sociable and friendly, if hunting were to stop tomorrow – they’d unlikely be rehomed as pets due to the exercise needed and working instinct.

The relationship between hounds and master mean the hounds respond to commands by horn and can be run over country roads without leads.

Ross Crawford is the joint master and huntsman with Bedale and despite being just 30-years-old has already ridden with the Zetland, Bramham, Derwent and South Durham hunts before joining Bedale.

When asked why it appeals to him, he says: “I just love the freedom of riding through the countryside on the horse with the hounds and putting a smile on the faces of the people that are following behind.

“It is not only the horses and the hounds, it is the people, it is the way of life. It is what they look forward to and not just the hunting.

"As far as I am aware, and what I can see across the country, we have a lot of followers and long may it continue.”

A trail hunt brings all corners of rural communities, who may be otherwise isolated, together.

There is a strong community attached to most hunts. Villagers will turn out in droves to see off the hunts on special occasions such as annual Christmas and New Year hunts. Others follow on their own horses. Others that maybe can’t or don’t ride, equally make a day of it following the route where they can by car armed with a flask, packed lunch and a pair of binoculars.

Social events fundraise for the local community but also worthy causes such as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Oliver Hughes is the managing director for the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA). He has travelled about 200 plus miles from Gloucestershire to the outskirts of a village in Richmond to try and change the narrative about this country life tradition that is possibly the most divisive.

He said: “We want people to understand that trail hunting is a well regulated, legal sport. It gets people outside and into the countryside and is good for mind, body and soul. The community is very resilient and the love of the hounds supersedes everything.

The hounds are socialised from puppies to be around people, livestock, farms and poultry before starting their hunting careers at around 18 months old.

"It is great for rural communities that will be isolated being such a vast area. The hunting community does an awful lot for that social cohesion.”

Of course the question has to be asked. Does it ever happen that the hounds accidentally kill a mammal while out? In short, the answer is yes and that the fox or animal would be dead in seconds.

Mr Hughes and Julian Barnfield, executive director of BHSA, were honest about the issue which saw The Hunting Act 2004 make it illegal to hunt most wild mammals with dogs and the need for artificial trail to be introduced.

Mr Hughes said: “It happens, wildlife live in the wild. The huntsman have great control of the hounds. They know from the sounds the hounds make whether they are onto a mammal or a trail, they are totally different, and can stop the hounds very quickly.

“Unfortunately, it happens but very rarely. It is not illegal to kill a fox, it is illegal to hunt one.”

He argues that the ban opens more questions about managing the fox population nowadays.

"You could shoot as many as you like as long as you have a licence for the gun. Farmers and gamekeepers still need fox control. With infrared it is relatively easy to sit and target foxes which is sad for the fox and unselective.”

