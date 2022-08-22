The best pictures from the Mirfield Show 2022 - which returned after two years away

Mirfield Show, which was first held in 1945 “to bring a little sunshine into the wartime lives of local people,” returned after an enforced hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. And this year’s show had a Platinum Jubilee theme in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Ahead of the show, Jonathan Evans, chairman, said “Life has become very difficult for many over the last couple of years. We think we are all ready for a bit of fun. And we’ve got a full, fun-packed day lined up ahead. Our team of volunteers have been working throughout the year putting the day together. For quite a few of our volunteers it will be their first taste of a real event.”

As well as traditional agricultural classes and a dog show, the show included a display from the daring Stannage International Stunt Team. Team leader Mark Stannage started his professional career in 1984 at the age of 14, now with over 30 years’ experience specialising in car,motorbike, fire and high fall stunts.

And local singer Karen Clegg, featuring the Grange Moor Brass Band, led attendees in a stirring musical finale to the day taking in some of the biggest hits from throughout the 70 years of the Queen’s reign.

Other attractions included a dance demonstration and tug of war competition. The show was held at the Showground on Huddersfield Road and organised by the Mirfield Agricultural Show Society as a not-for-profit event.

1. The Pony Show Lots of cute ponies were on show

2. Fruit Hand crafted fruits on display in the show

3. Ows Wayne Auty of Wise Bird of Prey with 10 year old Willow the Eagle Owl

4. Dog show Nine-year-old Heidi Snell with her dog Martha ready for the dog show