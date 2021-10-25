The best Yorkshire influencers to follow if you love rural life - including Amanda Owen and Tommy Banks

Amanda Owen. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

These influencers come from a variety of backgrounds including the famous Yorkshire vet, the Yorkshire shepherdess, a popular Michelin chef, and a personal trainer who is skilled at farming and growing organic food.

We’ve compiled a list of all the best Yorkshire social media influencers to follow if you love glimpsing a simpler, rural way of life.

Amanda Owen

Also known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess on Instagram, Amanda shares her remarkable life as a shepherdess on her farm with her husband and nine children, including behind-the-scenes videos and pictures of her on Our Yorkshire Farm.

She’s not only a social media influencer, but has carved a successful TV career with her own Channel 5 show Our Yorkshire Farm.

Amanda has appeared on BBC Radio 4’s The Museum of Curiosity, as well as Adrian Edmondson’s 2011 ITV documentary The Dales with her family, and in an episode of Ben Fogle’s Channel 5 show New Lives In The Wild UK.

She lives on her farm in Swaledale in the Yorkshire Dales with her husband Clive Owen and their nine children.

Tommy Banks

The Michelin chef, from Oldstead, and founder of York’s The Black Swan, posts striking pictures of his delicious meals on Instagram as well as behind-the-scenes images of him cooking.

His expertise in food and agriculture, having come from a farming background, has built him his extensive social media network.

Tommy’s passion for cooking and food came by chance following his diagnosis of ulcerative colitis when he was 18 which halted his professional cricket career.

He began reading cook books during his surgeries while he was bedridden.

He also owns a relatively new famous Michelin restaurant in York called Roots.

Julian Norton

The vet who stars in the hit Channel 4 series The Yorkshire Vet shares his heroic adventures saving various species of animals with his fans on Instagram including sneak peaks into the episodes of his show.

He was born and raised in Castleford and attended Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield before studying veterinary medicine at Pembroke College, Cambridge.

On his social media page, Julian’s fans can follow his journey as a vet, specialising in farm animals.

His talents are not just restricted to saving animals, as he also held the world record for 24-hour tandem indoor rowing in 2010 with his friend, Roger Brown, who was a former Olympic rower.

In 2013, Julian competed in the UK Ironman event, finishing in the top 50 and he also represented Britain in the European Long Course Duathlon in 2014 and 2015.

Your Organic PT

Personal trainer and medical herbalist student, Lydia Lakemoor, whose Instagram page is filled with an illustrative journey growing organic vegetables like broccoli and fruits such as grapes and strawberries in her greenhouse and on her farm.

She grows her own organic food on her farm based in Doncaster and documents the journey on Instagram.

She hopes to inspire her followers to grow their own organic food too.

Hilltop Farm Girl

The farmer, Leigh Weston, based in Malham, has carved herself a decent following on social media and has been sharing pictures of her impressive farm, pets and her farming routine on Instagram since 2012.

She shares her day-to-day routine grazing animals at her farm where she is the fourth generation of the Heseltine family to own the land.

Alison O’Neill

The shepherdess, also known as ‘The Original Shepherdess’ on social media, reveals the details of her life as a farmer on Instagram including endearing images of her sheep, dogs, horses and many more on her farm.