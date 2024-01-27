I had known Maisy since she was a pup- almost ten years ago! Time had flown by. At that time, she had an injury to her hip, which I’d managed to repair. It went smoothly and, even after ten years, she has full function in the limb, without a hint of lameness. So much so that, whenever she sees Emmy, she charges towards her at high speed, intent on stealing her ball, sinking her teeth into her, or just frightening her away. The two terriers are not the best of friends, but everything is happy and safe if Maisy is fastened onto her lead in good time. The stocky terrier was ageing well. Maybe her dislike of Emmy was ameliorating with the passage of time, but Emmy still kept a healthy distance, just in case.

As we chatted, it turned out that all three dogs were exactly the same age- septuagenarians in dog years. Rufus was showing his age most, mainly because of his advanced and bilateral cataracts, which shone like pearlescent pickled onions, even on a grey and rainy day. Rufus constantly amazes me because, by the way he way he trots along, usually slowly wagging his tail as he goes, it is impossible to tell that the Labrador has no vision at all. He knows the fields like the back of his paw and can navigate with accuracy and skill. Apart from on one occasion, his owner recalled, when he got disorientated or distracted on the small bridge over Cod Beck and fell under the railings into the river, landing in the water several metres below. Poor Rufus, it must have been a very big surprise. He did well to retain his composure and extricate himself from the water.

“Emmy isn’t showing her age, is she?” he commented. “She still has that unending enthusiasm for her ball! She never stops, does she?”

The unswerving enthusiasm part of the statement was true, but in other ways Emmy is starting to age. Ten is not really old for a tough and wiry terrier, but the parts of her that were once black or brown have slowly morphed into a whiter shade of pale grey. I’ve seen old border terriers turn from sandy brown to ghostly white as the teens set in. Emmy is heading the same way, though I hope she isn’t going to become a ghost just yet.