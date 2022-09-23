Jim Mortlock, 67, Head Forester at the Mulgrave Estate, near Whitby, received a 51 years’ service bar having been presented with a 40 years’ award in 2011. His remarkable career has included working closely with Lord Normanby to fully implement a woodland scheme that Humphrey Repton put together in his red leather-bound book in the 1700s.

Mr Mortlock has also thinned all the 2,500 acres of plantation woodland on the Mulgrave estate and developed a thriving firewood business serving the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His forestry team colleague Stephen Parkin, 66, also received a 50 years’ award. His first job was at Skelton plantation in August 1971. He has since hand thinned the Hutton plantation and managed the trees around the castle and garden.

Most Popular

Stephen Parkin, Robert Childershouse and Jim Mortlock from The Mulgrave Estate. Mr Parkin and Mr Mortlock who have both recently retired have been presented with long service awards by the Royal Forestry Society.

From Parlington Estate, near Leeds, contractor John Taylor, received a 40 years award. Parlington Estate woodlands have depended of the efforts of three generations of the Taylor family over decades. John was part of his father’s team, assuming leadership upon the death of his father. Now the team includes the next generation.

The Awards were presented by RFS President Sir James Scott during a visit to Mulgrave Estate earlier this month.

Mr Mortlock said: “I have enjoyed everything, the challenge, growth, the change and been involved in such great historic plans and project. Putting together a profitable business and turning employment into a hobby. ”

Mr Parkin added: “After many years of working on the estate, you become part of it, growing up on the estate and in the woods was fantastic, learning work and life skills from older colleagues (Bob Newby and Gordon Stonehouse of note).”

Woodland accounts for 16 per cent of the Estate’s land area which is noted for its veteran trees and historic landscape. The forestry team is responsible for the care of around 2,500 acres of woodland. The 10- year forest plan is currently being prepared.

In addition to commercial timber production and fire log sales, key objectives centre on the maintenance of the significant landscape and woodland habitat value, whilst maintaining a sustainable business framework.

Mulgrave Estates Director Robert Childerhouse said of the two key staff members, who have both recently retired: “Jim has clearly been an inspiration and role model to us all. His achievements will be enjoyed by everyone for a very long time. The many hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of trees planted under his watch will be his legacy.

"If I had to say one thing about Steve it is ‘they don’t make em like this anymore’. Steve always arrives at work with a positive attitude and high energy, he teaches people skills and trains others very patiently. His knowledge of the estate is second to none and I wish he was retiring in July 2032, not 2022.”