A new agricultural training programme to support the development of farming’s next generation has been launched by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Ambitious farmers aged under 35 are encouraged to apply for a place on the Goodall Agri-Development Pathway which has been developed thanks to a legacy left to the Society to support young people in farming.

There are 12 places on this unique, annual programme, all fully funded by farming charity the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and there are just two days left to apply for one of the places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Successful candidates will complete eight training modules covering different aspects of agricultural businesses with a view to getting the skills, confidence and experience they need as part of their career progression.

A new agricultural training programme to support the development of farming’s next generation has been launched by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

The Pathway, designed in conjunction with young farmers, supports the professional development of younger people who have finished their formal education and would benefit from expert guidance to get to grips with the different responsibilities of working for or managing an agricultural business.

Topics covered over an eight-month period, starting with the first module in March 2024, are: knowing yourself and working in a team, navigating working relationships, sustainable business development and agri-marketing, leadership, basic HR, influencing and educating stakeholders, farm administration, and diversification, innovation and change.

There will be a mixture of face-to-face and online learning, farm visits and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

conferences, supported by insights from expert speakers. Each module lasts between one and four days and some modules require overnight stays.

Allister Nixon, CEO of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Lynsey Pack, Head of Charitable Activities at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society said: “This training programme is for you if you have not studied agriculture to a high academic level, or if you would benefit from refreshing some elements of your time in education at a land-based college or university.

“Ideal candidates include those who wish to learn new skills and get experience so that they can develop their careers and grow their knowledge and confidence to take on more responsibilities within the business.

"Perhaps you wish to pursue a farm diversification but need the confidence and skills to take the next steps? This programme can be your launch pad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants for places on the Goodall Agri-Development Pathway will be interviewed by a selection panel before the end of January 2024. Successful candidates – or ‘Pathfinders’ – will be informed in February 2024.

The first module will take place in March 2024, with subsequent modules to follow over the course of the next seven months, before a celebratory awards presentation at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2025.

Applicants need to live or work in the North of England and work in farming and allied industries and the window for applications, which is via The Yorkshire Agriculture Society website is Monday January 8.

Allister Nixon, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society said: “The Yorkshire Agricultural Society is grateful to the late-Mary Goodall, who kindly bequeathed a legacy to the Society to further its charitable aims to support young people in the agricultural industry.