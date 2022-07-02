Angela was a staunch supporter of both the Longhorn breed and the Great Yorkshire Show

Angela from Drighlington, West Yorkshire, was both a staunch supporter of the breed and also the Great Yorkshire Show, a venue at which, along with husband David, she played a very active role.

In recent years they appeared together with their Southfield herd in the televised run-up to the show, ably demonstrating their strong attachment to the breed and what a highlight the show marked in their calendar. The pair were synonymous with the show.

Angela began breeding Longhorns in 1991, and soon became a force to be reckoned with in the show ring, ensuring that the Southfield Herd became one of the top herds in the country.

During her showing career Angela won many National Longhorn Show Championships, along with many regional trophies.

Angela was a highly respected Longhorn cattle judge, officiating all over the country including judging the National Show at the Royal Show at Stoneleigh in 2006.

A heifer from the herd, Southfield Lyric, held the breed record auction female price for many years.

The Blockleys were always to be found giving their support at cattle events all over the country. Angela’s hospitality was legendary and she played hostess to many breed society workshops over the years along with David, whom she fully supported during his two terms as Breed Society chairman.

The couple have founded a young and enthusiastic dynasty in the form of children Richard and Louisa, grandchildren Harry, Zara, Clark and Billy, who are already making a mark in the cattle show world.

Angela had agreed to take up the position of Breed Society president later this year and it is a tragedy that she is now unable to fulfil that role, but she has certainly left a lasting impression.