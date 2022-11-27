A recent collaboration between mental health charity “Mind in Bradford” and Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) is set to be run again due to the success of it.

The six-week pilot project was run by Mind in Bradford and the Cliff Hollins RDA Group in West Yorkshire that operates from the Cliff Hollins Riding School. It took place in September and October with the help of the RDA coaches and volunteers to evaluate the mental health benefits that people can get from spending time with horses.

Six participants took part in the project most of whom had no previous experience with horses or ponies. Participants took part in a range of activities from learning how to approach and handle a horse to aspects of their care such as grooming or picking out feet.

The project was the inspiration of RDA Regional Coordinator for Yorkshire and Cleveland, Andy Gray who has been a long-time advocate of Equine Assisted Activities.

Horses have been found to have benefits for human mental health.

He wanted to raise awareness of RDA and approached Mind in Bradford with a proposal for the two charities to work together to impact more people and enable individuals with mental health challenges to participate in regular sessions at the Cliff Hollins Riding School.

Working with horses as a form of therapy has been gaining interest from mental health professionals, and many participants at over 400 RDA Groups across the country are encouraged to take part in RDA sessions by their occupational, physical or mental well-being therapists.

Research amongst participants following the completion of the project found that many of them felt increased levels of self-esteem, confidence and energy levels with 100 per cent of those taking part claiming to have enjoyed the activity.

Phil Woodward, Service Manager at Mind in Bradford said: "The sessions have been a huge success and there has been lots of positive feedback around how the staff at the stables have shown care and empathy both towards the clients attending and the horses they are looking after. Two of the clients have signed up to be volunteers and there has been an increase in self-confidence and confidence around the horses”.

Cliff Hollins Riding School, RDA and Mind in Bradford plan to run another project later this year after realising the benefits that horses can have on human mental health.

Mr Gray added: “I was delighted with the response from Mind in Bradford. Working with a likeminded charity to support the mental health of the participants by connecting them with horses was a very rewarding experience. The team at Cliff Hollins were brilliant, led by their amazing instructor Chelsea.”

The instructor herself said she understood how working with horses and ponies can benefit people at difficult times and simple exercises like leading the ponies and getting involved forms a partnership and had created great teamwork.

One participant in the pilot project said: “I would like to thank Mind in Bradford, the stables and the RDA for allowing me to go on the initial open day and to do this course.

"Before I came to Mind last summer, I was in a very bad way with my anxiety and depression. I have always loved horses and it was nice to meet people on the course who were understanding as they have similar difficulties themselves.

" enjoyed being with the horses and ponies, as they don’t judge. I liked learning how to care for them and enjoyed learning to ride properly, being out in the fresh air."

Previous research by RDA titled “Horses, Health and Happiness” found that it is not only the participants who benefit from working with horses. The report surveyed more than 1,600 RDA volunteers who found that getting involved in local RDA Groups offers opportunities to gain confidence and acquire new skills and knowledge.

More than 95 per cent of RDA volunteers feel they’ve gained knowledge and skills; 80 per cent of those that have gained knowledge feel it has helped in other areas of their life and 54 per cent feel volunteering with RDA has improved their career prospects.

Nearly a quarter of RDA volunteers have a disability themselves that affects their daily lives and find that volunteering can play an important role in supporting their own mental health and well-being.

Evidence from the UK Census 2021 also demonstrates the importance of projects such as the Mind in Bradford and RDA collaboration at the Cliff Hollins Riding School. The census found that around 4 in 10 (39 per cent) disabled adults experienced some form of depression; this was three times greater than non-disabled adults (13 per cent).