Wakefield: Man seriously injured following stabbing and disturbance in residential street
The incident happened shortly after 8pm last night (Friday) when police were called to a report of a disturbance on Moor Road at Featherstone.
When officers arrived at the scene they say they found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time, confirmed a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson on Saturday afternoon.
A 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident.
Enquiries remain ongoing with Wakefield CID and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact police in Wakefield via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240251336.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
