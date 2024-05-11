Wakefield: Man seriously injured following stabbing and disturbance in residential street

Emma Ryan
By Emma Ryan
Published 11th May 2024, 17:05 BST
Police in West Yorkshire are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with serious injuries in the street.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm last night (Friday) when police were called to a report of a disturbance on Moor Road at Featherstone.

When officers arrived at the scene they say they found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time, confirmed a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson on Saturday afternoon.

Police in Wakefield are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with serious injuries on Moor Road, FeatherstonPolice in Wakefield are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with serious injuries on Moor Road, Featherston
Police in Wakefield are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with serious injuries on Moor Road, Featherston

A 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident.

Enquiries remain ongoing with Wakefield CID and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact police in Wakefield via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240251336.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:WakefieldWest YorkshireWest Yorkshire PoliceFeatherstone

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.