Watch moment piglets squeal with delight after feeling grass for the first time

This is the moment a mother pig and three of her piglets squeal with delight after feeling grass under hoof - for the first time ever.

The three little piggies, and a more circumspect mum, run around with excitement as they step out onto a field after a lifetime in a concrete pen. Mummy pig Georgina, three, had spent all her life in a concrete pen - where she was used for breeding - and had never been outside.

She and her three piglets Mo, Larry and Curly, were rescued from a farm in Huddersfield and eventually taken to the Lotus Lamb and Sheep Sanctuary in Pulborough, West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Hubbard, 51, owner of the Lotus Lamb and Sheep Sanctuary, said: "The mum had spent all her life kept in concrete pen along with her piglets, who once weaned were sent to slaughter. They had never seen the sky, the sun and never felt grass beneath their feet. They had no enrichment - just four walls.

The pigs look around at the grass

"Georgina is only three-years-old and has spent her life in these conditions, standing in her own waste, being used to breed time and time again."

It's now been three weeks since their rescue and the pigs are in very good condition and enjoying their freedom at the sanctuary.

Hayley said: "The pigs are doing great. The two boys have been castrated, so that they can stay with their mum and sisters. They have started to act like pigs should be playful and wallowing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley alleged that the practices still continue at the farm where the pigs were recovered.

She said: "The farmer is continuing his trade and is allowed to treat animals in this way as they are considered livestock for meat, so are not upheld to any animal welfare checks."

Hayley is no stranger to rescuing animals and has previously recovered 74 sheep at the sanctuary she funds herself.

She added: "As well as these pigs I have rescued 74 sheep that would have ended up in the food chain all who deserve and need love, care and a home. The costs to care for and feed, treat and general day to day costs of medications for the elderly animals is very high.