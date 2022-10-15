Andrew Chester died on Sunday at home after a period of illness, his family told Country Post.

He was born in Shropshire when his father, Richard, was managing a farm there and when Andrew was around six-years-old, the family returned to Yorkshire to The Grange Farm at Marton-le-Moor near Harrogate.

He grew up there along with his older brother, Richard, and younger siblings William and Helen.

Well known former farmer and Methodist lay preacher, Andrew Chester, has died following a period of illness, aged 71.

Andrew, who had studied electrical engineering at The University of Manchester would join his father in the farming industry working at The Grange and they also farmed at Little Givendale Farm, Skelton on Ure from around 1975.

Little Givendale had been in the family since 1927 and Andrew moved to the farm with his late wife Christine in 1980.

From the early 90s they established a goat herd as a completely new operation and they were both also well known as active Methodist lay preachers in chapels across the Boroughbridge and Ripon area.

He retired from preaching following the death of Christine in 2001 and latterly lived with his son and daughter-in-law in Harrogate.

Andrew is survived by his two sons Tim and Alastair and six grandchildren.