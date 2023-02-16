A family-run wildlife rescue and visitor attraction off the A66 in North Yorkshire is to close after a bird flu outbreak left it in financial difficulties.

Wetheriggs Animal Rescue and Conservation Centre at Greta Bridge, near Richmond, is now looking to rehome the majority of its animals, with only a small number to remain on rented land at Thorpe Farm Centre for the shutdown period of at least a year.

Owner Terry Bowes has already faced having to cull around 400 birds, many of them healthy, following an avian flu outbreak last autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rescue began in 2006 on a site in Penrith, before moving to Thorpe Farm in 2014.

Most Popular

Sheep at Wetheriggs Animal Rescue

A statement released this week said: “It’s now been many weeks since the avian flu outbreak, meaning most of our regular revenue streams have now dried up. The cull of almost 400 fit and healthy birds was hard enough for us to take, but then we had to face the task of maintaining the other animals, paying staff, paying rent, paying vet bills etc etc. Thanks though to your generosity we have managed to get this far.

“Since the cull of the birds we have been negotiating with DEFRA for a way forward; the last thing in the world would have been a cull of all the animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although the present site has to be closed for a year (this will not affect the other businesses at Thorpe Farm Centre), we would last a year without any income. Now DEFRA have given permission for the animals to leave the site, with certain conditions attached. Our funds are so low we couldn’t contemplate moving to another site lock stock and barrel. This means looking for homes for the animals that we have. We are reluctantly having to go down this route while also making sure provision is in place for the rescue work to continue. A few of the animals will remain here as we are allowed to use the grazing in the paddocks once the weather gets warmer.”

Homes are now being sought for species including horses, sheep, goats, ferrets, hedgehogs, tortoises, snakes and geckos. Adopting owners must not have any birds under their care and will be subject to DEFRA inspection.

The Bowes family will continue to care for a small number of animals and in partnership with other charities in the area, provide a wildlife rescue service for North Yorkshire and County Durham.

They will refurbish the site and retain staff in the hope of being able to re-open in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad