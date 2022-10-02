A family run tourist attraction in East Yorkshire is launching its Pumpkin Experience next week with 20,000 pumpkins of all shapes and sizes that are prepared to be picked.

The team at William’s Den have planted each of the 20,000 pumpkins of different varieties and colours in a complete mixture so families can head off with a wheelbarrow and spend the day searching for the exact one that they want to carve or cook.

It is the fifth anniversary year for William’s Den, at North Cave, near Brough, and it has re-open its doors again for the summer after a challenging two years because of the global pandemic.

William's Pumpkin Experience showcases 20,000 of the county's finest pumpkins, flourishing against the panoramic backdrop of the Yorkshire Wolds

New attractions this year have included a homemade ice cream parlour and a well-designed beach area and now the pumpkin patches are the perfect way for families to spend Autumn together.

Tor Carver, has created William’s Den with her husband Christian on their farm, and said the pumpkin experience last year was loved by visitors.

"It’s back this with lots of exciting pumpkins - big ones, little ones, knobbly ones, wrinkly ones, pumpkins of all shapes and sizes - to be discovered.

“This year we’ve planted a whopping 20,000 pumpkins of different colours and varieties. So get your diaries out and do please come and see us, search for the best pumpkin ever and snap that perfect autumn selfie.

“You can experience the sights and smells of the new season and, of course, pick your own pumpkins to take home and carve, paint, decorate and cook. Whether you want to carve a spooky face, make a delicious pie or decorate your house with candlelit pumpkins. There’s a perfect pumpkin hidden in our field just waiting to be picked.”

William’s Pumpkin Experience opens from Friday October 7 and is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am to 5pm, up until October 24 when it will be open every day throughout October half-term school holiday.

There will also be two special Twilight Pumpkin Nights under the glistening moonlight on Saturday October 15 and Saturday October 22 from 6pm to 9pm.

Mrs Carver explained: “Enjoy a night like no other with cocktails, hot food by the camp fire, a fully licensed bar, live music and entertainment. The night will take place in our pumpkin field where you can experience the sights, smells and joys of everyone’s favourite season while picking a selection of pumpkins to take home. Come prepared for a night of glam and adventure. Wellies, torches and party outfits recommended.”

William’s Den’s successful season has got off to a good start with the news the venue had won Best Food and Beverage category at the National Farm Attraction Network (NFAN) awards.