Devolution in North Yorkshire will help tackle climate change and financial pressures faced by farmers, says a leading figure in The Dales.

A host of measures to help boost the environment has been laid out in a proposed devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire that has been agreed with the Government.

Devolution is a key policy of the Government, handing over decision-making powers to local political leaders and providing millions of pounds in funding to shape major policies and projects on a regional level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £540m package over 30 years for Yorkshire includes developing a natural capital investment plan to deliver economic growth and help York and North Yorkshire become England’s first carbon negative region, meaning the area would offset more harmful carbon dioxide emissions than it produces. The plan aims to attract long-term investment into farms to promote environmental and financial sustainability.

Most Popular

Neil Heseltine, who is the fourth generation of his family to farm at Malham in the Yorkshire Dales, claimed that the prospect of devolution with more decisions made locally and millions of pounds in funding secured from the Government would provide a major boost to North Yorkshire’s countryside communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Heseltine, who is the fourth generation of his family to farm at Malham in the Yorkshire Dales, claimed that the prospect of devolution with more decisions made locally and millions of pounds in funding secured from the Government would provide a major boost to North Yorkshire’s

countryside communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill Top Farm is home to Belted Galloway cattle, sheep, a holiday cottage, a 32-bed bunk barn and two Sites of Special Scientific Interest. Mr Heseltine, a former rugby union player, is also the chair of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority.

He said: “It’s important that North Yorkshire has greater powers and responsibilities to combat the challenges that we face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Carl Les Leader of North Yorkshire County Council.

“Local decision-making has a better understanding of the intricacies of our landscapes, the people who farm in them and the way we work with nature and the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are seeing more extreme weather and we are seeing fewer of the iconic Yorkshire species such as lapwings and curlews. We want to farm in an environmentally responsible way.

“There is an argument for public money for public good if we are delivering for nature and biodiversity alongside the food we are producing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that peatlands present “a massive opportunity” for North Yorkshire to capture carbon and are attracting interest from investors while farmers can also slow the flow of water across the land, contribute to cleaner air by using renewable energy sources and undertake tree planting

among other schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the proposed deal, York and North Yorkshire would also benefit from a rural prosperity fund to deliver capital grants to countryside areas to help pay for carbon reduction initiatives, support the diversification of farming businesses into new fields and develop the visitor economy.

A mayor for York and North Yorkshire, who is set to be elected in May 2024, would form a direct relationship with the Government and champion the region, ensuring the needs and issues of local farmers are heard at a national level to help shape and influence policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leader of North Yorkshire County Council, Coun Carl Les, said: “York and North Yorkshire represents the largest rural and farming economy in the North.

“Our farmers have a hugely important role to play in supporting our environment, prosperity and wellbeing. We believe the proposed devolution deal with the Government will help promote the long-term sustainability of our farms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad