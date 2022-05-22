Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller films the secret life of buzzards at his North Yorkshire gallery

Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller was able to record the secret life of buzzards as they nested at his Thixendale gallery

Here in Thixendale, North Yorkshire, buzzards are a common sight. Among the UK’s largest birds of prey, they are easily recognised by their broad, rounded wings and fanned tail.

I often watch them soaring overhead and recently set up a feeding station near my gallery so that I could learn more about my local pair, but I’ve never managed to get a camera on their nest.

Then last spring, I noticed a pair flying to and from a hawthorn copse and took this as a sign they could be nesting there.

Buzzards usually choose large, tall trees to nest in and they build massive structures, some measuring over a metre across. Made from twigs and branches, and lined with grasses or heather, the birds usually add to them each year and often the older the nest the bigger it is.

But this nest was balanced in the upper branches of a slim hawthorn tree and was relatively small. It looked as though it had been built in a hurry. There had been some strong winds that month, and I suspect their original nest had been irreparably damaged.

I decided to investigate this hawthorn nest and so I waited until the adult birds were away before I returned to the spot with a ladder and climbed up to look. Inside I found three chicks, still covered in fluffy down.

They looked momentarily surprised to see me but then quickly became quite non-plussed and sat watching me swiftly set up remote cameras. I worked as fast as I could so that I minimised any disturbance to this young buzzard family.

Over the next few weeks my cameras went on to capture life inside the nest, giving me a unique view into the secret lives of these formidable birds.

Buzzard nests are open tree top structures and are rarely sheltered. This means that once the chicks no longer need brooding, they are completely exposed to the elements.

It was interesting to see how well this buzzard brood coped with the worst of the weather. There were times when my cameras swayed wildly during high winds, but the chicks appeared used to it all and sat calmly as their nest rocked alarmingly from side to side.

These early hardships could be what turns this species into the resilient birds of prey they become.

Over the next few weeks, I also watched the chicks get drenched in heavy rain, and again they seemed to take on the new challenge with the same fortitude with which they had met the wind rocks.

Living up so high, without sides to protect them, these young birds were in constant danger of falling and I often found myself on tenterhooks as I watched them tentatively stand for the first time, especially if they walked too close to the edge.

There was also the problem that if they dropped the food their parents delivered there was absolutely no chance of getting it back! This happened to one chick and its bemused expression as it looked after the tumbling fragment of food was priceless.

Buzzards feed on a wide range of prey, from tiny worms to substantial rabbits. This variety is one of the keys to their success. One day the adult female brought in a rat and judging by the way the chicks swiftly devoured it, I guessed that rats are a particular family favourite. And these constant food deliveries are certainly needed. Hatchlings grow to ten times their hatching weight when they are adults.

While the female took on most of the parenting duties, the male was never far away. Males can be up to 15 per cent smaller than the females but play a major role in providing food.

This female buzzard had a no-nonsense parenting style and fed her chicks with perfunctory regularity. I did get a glimpse into her wild character, however, when the cameras captured her trying to land on the nest during high winds. Wings outstretched and legs poised for landing, she seemed to enjoy riding the updrafts.

My cameras continued to follow the chicks as they grew, capturing the moment their wing feathers broke through their downy fluff and their first, terrifying, walks around their open nests.

As they got bigger and began to stretch their legs, there was less space available and it often felt like one of them might suddenly tumble out, but they never did.

The adult birds continued to be very diligent parents and stayed close to guard the nest. As the chicks developed, they would bring in a more varied diet, included small mammals, birds, and even lizards.

It wasn’t long before these chicks could handle small prey items on their own.

Buzzard chicks hatch at three-day intervals, so there was nearly a week’s difference between the eldest and the youngest. By the time the eldest was 50 days old, it was ready to leave the nest.

Perhaps because of their early exposure to hardships, these chicks seem unafraid of risk. The eldest chick was a real daredevil and often stood dangerously on the edge of the nest flapping its wings eager to take its first flight.

The day that it fledged was fascinating to watch. It jumped to the nearest branch and flapped its wings furiously, then all of a sudden it was off. I was amazed by how well it flew on this maiden voyage.

Later that day I saw this juvenile buzzard in a tree nearby. It is incredible to see it exploring the world beyond the nest... and it was just beautiful to watch it soaring the skies!

Robert Fuller’s wildlife art gallery is open daily, see the website robertefuller.com for details.