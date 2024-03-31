But for owners of working dogs the training and exercise continues, with the need to keep the dogs who beat, hunt for and retrieve the birds in tip top condition for the start of the new season in August.

And for many that means exercise days, and for the most accomplished, working tests, to help their dogs hone their skills.

Last weekend was the start of that for members of the Working Clumber Spaniel Society, founded in 1984, who had their first working test for minority breeds of the year in a private woodland on the outskirts of Rotherham in South Yorkshire.

Malferna Raggedstone, Seb, came third in the novice class and was named best hunter. Working Clumber Society working test event held at Rainborough Park, Wentworth, South Yorkshire.Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 24th March 2024.

Clumbers are the largest of the spaniel breed, forceful canines, who hunt, beat and retrieve with drive, determination and, often, more than a little excitement.

On a bright, clear day, the participants came from far and wide, and, it being a test for minority breeds, also included a number of Spanish Water Dogs.

For judges, Martyn Elliott and Ian Wagstaff, both from Yorkshire, and for the day’s organiser, the WCSS’s field trial secretary, Gary Barstow, it is a chance to encourage dog handlers and impart advice.

Mr Elliott said: “A working test is all about encouraging people to come through, this is their practice ground ready for a field trial, you’ve got to encourage them.

“In a field trial the dog commits an offence and it’s just out, simple as that, it’s brutal. (With) this job you can allow a dog to carry on and at least make it a positive experience.

“The one that should win is the best hunting, the one with the most drive, the most style. The same dog [that you would see in the shooting field] would probably excel but it’s just that when you are looking for the field trial you are looking for the creme de la creme. You are looking for a Ferrari sports car at the side of a Land Rover.

“You’ve got a Land Rover to go shooting with and you want a thoroughbred to go to a field trial, that’s the difference.”

For Sunday’s working test there were three categories: Puppy, for dogs under 18 months; Novice, for dogs which have not been placed previously; and Open, which gives dogs an opportunity in gaining a qualification towards the title of field trial champion.

On the day, the honours went to Meadowskye Hard to Forget, known as Moose, owned and handled by Stewart Geden in the puppy class; there was no winner in the novice class, although Moose was placed second and Malferna Raggedstone, Seb, came third and was named best hunter ; and the best hunter and best in test was awarded to Kendenner Melanie of Fraochfell, Breeze, owned and handled by Jon Mouncey, from the open class.

For the Society’s chairman, Mani Nixon, it was an enjoyable day.

“It’s been interesting to see the difference between some of the novices and puppies to the dogs in the open,” he said.

“It’s also been pleasurable to listen to Martyn giving friendly advice, not being critical but giving friendly and constructive advice and we really appreciate that.

“It’s a really good introduction for people to learn the ropes and it’s got to be said that a lot of handlers today it’s their first time. Over the last couple of years we have encouraged people who have never done any of this to become involved, and I’ve seen how scary it is for some of these handlers. We have to give that credit to them.”