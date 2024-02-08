Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show: Giants of agriculture showing off mighty machines in Yorkshire
Held in early February at a traditionally quiet time of year for farmers, the show at the Yorkshire Auction Centre in Murton to the east of York, is eagerly anticipated by everyone connected to agriculture, with a 15,000-strong crowd expected for yesterday’s event.
A total of 25 new exhibitors joined more than 200 trade stands where visitors sampled some of the region’s local produce while staying updated on the latest developments in the farm machinery world.
Well-known farm machinery dealers such as Ripon Farm Services, Wilfred Scruton and Farmstar, which have taken part for a decade, returned to the show.The continuing success of YAMS, which won the Yorkshire Post Agricultural Event of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023, is testament to its great atmosphere, said show director Richard Tasker.As a result, the show has become an important event in the farming calendar, providing networking opportunities, the chance to learn about new technologies and a great social day out for the farming community, he added.Mr Tasker said: “We chose the beginning of February because it’s at a time of year when farmers spend a bit of time planning for the year ahead and before any Spring arable work starts.
"Traditionally this a key time for machinery sales and we chose the first Wednesday in February as it’s the end of the shooting season.”
As well as new machinery products and upgrades, a wide selection of tasty options were on hand for visitors, including steak sandwiches from M&K Quality Butchers in York, Skell Gill Farm meats from Ripon offering various snaks and pies from award-winning Dan’s Pies from Pocklington.Mr Tasker added: “We have ensured that this year’s show will have more catering on site for a hungry crowd and we are delighted to be offering outstanding local meats, rolls and pies. Supporting local producers is incredibly important and YAMS is an opportunity toshow off your products to thousands of potential customers.”
