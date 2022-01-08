Yorkshire Dales farmers urged to capitalise on post-Brexit funding to help transform upland agricultural enterprises

The UK’s divorce from the European Union has led to major uncertainty for the agricultural sector, as key subsidy payments previously received from Brussels are being remodelled by the Government.

Landmark legislation in the UK will shape the future of farming after the ties with the EU were finally severed at the start of this year, providing payments for tackling climate change, maintaining landscapes, improving public access and boosting animal welfare.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority’s chief executive, David Butterworth, claimed that the centuries-old farming model for the nation’s uplands now needs to have a dramatic shift to capitalise on the new funding streams.

A view looking towards Fremington Edge, from Grinton Moor in Swaledale within the Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Photo: James Hardisty)

He said: “We are involved in discussions with farmers, and there is a growing awareness of just how big the changes are going to be.

“Upland farming is going to be at the forefront of the changes, and farmers do need to realise that there is going to have to be a culture shift. It is not simply going to be about production and farming in its simplest terms, as there is a growing emphasis on the environment and stewardship of the land.”

New transitional payments are being paid out before a new subsidy system is launched by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in 2024.

There are nearly 1,100 farms spread across the 841 square miles of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, which was established in 1954, and many of the enterprises are located in upland areas.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority's chief executive, David Butterworth. (Photo: James Hardisty)

The Government has unveiled a fund for the 10 National Parks and 34 Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty in England amid the transition away from EU subsidies.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority was awarded £1.2m under the Farming in Protected Landscapes scheme for the forthcoming financial year, with a further £1.7m available for the following 12 months.

So far there have been 155 inquiries in the Yorkshire Dales, and proposed schemes include barn repairs, hedgerow restoration and improving the quality of hay meadows, as well as pond restoration, enhancing access on footpaths and bridleways and new flood management projects.

Mr Butterworth added: “Farmers have always looked after the environment, but the new schemes are about actually getting financial rewards for the stewardship. It is without question a challenging time, but there are also great opportunities.

"We see these developments as potentially extremely positive for farming businesses, farming families and, consequently, farming communities, as well as for the environment and nature.”