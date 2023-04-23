The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority is recruiting rangers on both permanent and seasonal terms.

There are vacancies for an access ranger covering Swaledale on a permanent basis and two visitor engagement rangers to work in the tourist-heavy southern Dales area on fixed-term contracts from July until September.

Both roles pay up to £25,400 per year for a 37-hour week, with the permanent job coming with relocation package, flexi-time and a local government pension scheme.

The seasonal rangers, based in Grassington, are tasked mostly with public liaison and engagement. They provide advice and deal with issues over visitor management, such as littering, water safety and the Countryside Code. The rangers have a presence in busy areas such as Malham.

Candidates need good people skills and a love for the outdoors, and must be able to work weekends and hold a driving licence.

The closing date for applications is May 21.

The full-time access ranger for the quieter northern Dales, based out of the Dales Countryside Museum in Hawes, focuses more on countryside management. The team undertake tasks such as the maintenance of the public rights of way network, other access routes, open access areas and estate management.

These rangers repair footpaths and stiles, manage erosion, plant trees, and liaise with farmers and landowners. Candidates need experience in planning projects such as fencing, walling and path building, and in driving small plant machinery if possible.

The opportunity is described as ‘rare’ as experienced rangers tend to spend long periods in the role. The closing date for applications is May 31.