All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
25 minutes ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
2 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
3 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
4 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
5 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Yorkshire Dales National Park recruiting rangers on permanent and seasonal contracts - with relocation allowance available

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority is recruiting rangers on both permanent and seasonal terms.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 14:35 BST

There are vacancies for an access ranger covering Swaledale on a permanent basis and two visitor engagement rangers to work in the tourist-heavy southern Dales area on fixed-term contracts from July until September.

Both roles pay up to £25,400 per year for a 37-hour week, with the permanent job coming with relocation package, flexi-time and a local government pension scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The seasonal rangers, based in Grassington, are tasked mostly with public liaison and engagement. They provide advice and deal with issues over visitor management, such as littering, water safety and the Countryside Code. The rangers have a presence in busy areas such as Malham.

Most Popular
    Gayle Beck runs through Hawes, with a view of St Margaret's Church in the Yorkshire Dales.Gayle Beck runs through Hawes, with a view of St Margaret's Church in the Yorkshire Dales.
    Gayle Beck runs through Hawes, with a view of St Margaret's Church in the Yorkshire Dales.

    Candidates need good people skills and a love for the outdoors, and must be able to work weekends and hold a driving licence.

    The closing date for applications is May 21.

    The full-time access ranger for the quieter northern Dales, based out of the Dales Countryside Museum in Hawes, focuses more on countryside management. The team undertake tasks such as the maintenance of the public rights of way network, other access routes, open access areas and estate management.

    These rangers repair footpaths and stiles, manage erosion, plant trees, and liaise with farmers and landowners. Candidates need experience in planning projects such as fencing, walling and path building, and in driving small plant machinery if possible.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The opportunity is described as ‘rare’ as experienced rangers tend to spend long periods in the role. The closing date for applications is May 31.

    Candidates can apply via the National Park’s website.

    Related topics:Yorkshire Dales National ParkYorkshire Dales National Park Authority