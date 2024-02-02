Louise and Mark Day in front of the New Sheepfold Farm meat vending machine.

New Sheepfold Farm, in the North Yorkshire Moors, has made the “large investment” of a £20,000 meat vending machine so customers get “grass-fed meat directly from the farm”.

Louise Day, from New Sheepfold Farm at Ingleby Greenhow, told The Yorkshire Post the investment is part of a “whole farm regeneration” and customers have been “delighted” with the vending machine.

She said: “We were inspired to get the machine as a way in which we could sell meat directly to the visitors in our Shepherd Huts and neighbours primarily.

The £20,000 meat vending machine at New Sheepfold Farm

"We are incredibly proud and passionate about our animals and felt it was a great showcase for the meat from them.

Mrs Day explained the investment is large but is It is “part of a wider farm investment” as they look towards a “whole farm regeneration”.

She said: “We’re doing the best we can for the environment, whilst maximising profits.”

The North York Moors National Park Farming in Protective Landscape team is working with the team at the farm provided a 40 per cent grant towards the machine.

The vending machine works by the customer purchasing the meat online, where they receive a locker number and PIN code, the order is then picked up on the farm put in a locker and made ready for the customer to collect at their convenience.

The machine, which was installed in December 2023, has been well-received by customers, Mrs Day said.

"We have had great feedback from the local community about the machine, and people are delighted that they are getting grass-fed meat directly from the farm,” she added.