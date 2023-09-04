Yorkshire farmer bids to sell milkshakes from vending machines on his farm

A dairy farmer near Skipton is hoping to sell milk and milkshakes in vending machines made from milk produced on his farm.

An application submitted by Edward Berry to North Yorkshire Council asks to create a small timber cabin on Rectory Farm in Thornton-le-Craven to sell milkshakes and help diversify their business.

Planning documents state milk has been the mainstay of the business for over three generations. However, they add that as production has increased, the price that supermarkets buy the milk at has remained “very low”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the cost-of-living crisis, supermarket chains have tried to lure shoppers with the promise of cheaper milk but the price squeeze has hurt farmers who are also grappling with higher energy costs. The farmgate price of milk has fallen sharply since record highs in 2022.

Most Popular

The farmer wants to use the milk he produces to create milkshakes which will be sold from a vending machine

With costs of feed, bedding, fertiliser and energy, Mr Berry says the milkshake business will “massively improve” the profit margins and help secure its future for the next generation. It says the USP will be that the milkshakes are made from milk produced on the farm.

Documents add: “The proposal would not be able to be provided in an urban area due to its size and rural nature along with the USP being that it is milk produced on the farm and is within sight and sound of the dairy cows who produce the milk.

“Whilst the site is not particularly sustainable in terms of location and would not minimise the need to travel by car, it is approximately 215m to the nearest bus stop and 200m to the village of Thornton in Craven and A59, where there are bus routes and good access to the greater road networks etc.”