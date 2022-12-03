An ambitious new project led by an award-winning Yorkshire farmer intendsto help other farmers across the UK to unlock precious improvements to soil health at acrucial time for agriculture and the environment.

With assistance from the Farmer Scientist Network, a group supported by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, Angus Gowthorpe, who runs a 500-acre mixed farming enterprise near York, has successfully secured funds to design and develop a farmers’ guide to cover crops species selection, establishment, and termination.

Mr Gowthorpe is a successful early adopter of the use of cover crops and was recently named as Farmers Weekly’s Environmental Champion of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been awarded funding through the Farming Innovation Programme, delivered by InnovateUK, the UK’s innovation agency, in collaboration with the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) as part of the Research Starter Competition.

Most Popular

An ambitious new project led by award-winning Yorkshire farmer Angus Gowthorpe intends to help other farmers across the UK to unlock precious improvements to soil health at a crucial time for agriculture and the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition aims to support farmgate ideas from farmers, growers, and foresters to solve major problems facing their business on themes of sustainability, productivity, and resilience.

Healthy soil is fundamental to productive farming and the use of cover crops as an effective method to achieve healthy soils has never been more important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cover crops are a non-cash crop that farmers are increasingly turning to, to decrease nutrient losses, improve soil health and vitality, disrupt pests and diseases, and to provide much-needed habitats for on-farm biodiversity between commercial crops.

Cover crops are now recognised as being the cornerstone for emerging ‘regenerative agriculture’ approaches within future farming policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gowthorpe’s cover crops project aims to develop the UK’s first accessible, independent, farmer-led and scientifically supported ‘Farmers’ guide to cover crop selection, establishment and termination’ to provide confidence for farmers wishing to plant the right cover crops for

their farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This approach will draw together existing resources into a ‘one-stop-shop’ web platform and will seek to incorporate a range of on-farm variables such as soil composition and regional climates to help farmers establish an appropriate approach to planting, rotating and managing the benefits of cover crops on their farms.

Mr Gowthorpe said: “There are a great deal of questions surrounding cover crops, ranging from what should I grow, to how should I kill them and all manner in between. By developing this guide, we hope to provide a resource that can be easily accessed and can be a source of a great deal of information and answer many of these questions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the use of cover crops comes with risk and uncertainty. As with any newly adopted approach to farmland management, it is not always ‘one size fits all’, and a poor decision at any stage of the process, from seed selection to termination, can result in failed crops, wasted time, financial loss and missed opportunities.