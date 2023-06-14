A local farmer and chair of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority has been elected chair for national parks across the country.

Neil Heseltine, who works his family’s farm in Malhamdale, is a strong advocate for sustainable farming practices.

He recently appeared on David Attenborough’s acclaimed ‘Saving Our Wild Isles’ documentary expressing his view that a successful farm business can work with nature not against it, and that farming within natural processes is important for the health and welfare of livestock, the environment, and biodiversity.

He said: “I am proud to Chair National Parks England and the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority at a time when there is so much to do to improve outcomes for climate and nature. This is one of the biggest challenges we face in our lives right now.

Neil Heseltine in front of Malham Cove. He has been elected Chair of National Parks England.

“As National Parks, we should strive to be role models for nature and climate, so as people spend time in these landscapes they leave inspired to do whatever they can to support climate and nature recovery.

“So I’m looking forward to working with others as we continue to deliver the vitally important climate, nature, and public access and engagement projects in National Parks across the country, and press Government to provide the resources we so desperately need to achieve the ambitions we have for our treasured landscapes.”

Neil will continue in his current role as Chair of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority.

