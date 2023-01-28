The Tenant Farmer Association has backed a campaign by a north Yorkshire farming family to stop their land being taken over for solar development.

Farmer Robert Sturdy and his wife, Emma, farm 240 acres on an AHA Tenancy at Eden Farm in Old Malton and founded the campaign Save Old Malton Countryside almost two years ago.

It came after they found out their landlord, The Fitzwilliam Trust Corporation were planning to allow Harmony Energy to site a solar development on their farmland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is set to take 130 acres of the 280m acres that makes up their farm business.

Most Popular

Robert Sturdy and his wife, Emma, farm 240 acres on an AHA Tenancy at Eden Farm in Old Malton and founded the campaign Save Old Malton Countryside almost two years ago to protect their farmland from a solar development by the landlord, the Fitzwilliam Trust Corporation and developer Harmony Energy.

Mrs Sturdy said: “The matter of landlords taking land out of production for non agricultural use, such as solar, is not isolated to Malton but our situation here is of national interest, due to the lack of consultation with us the tenant farmers, who face losing almost half our farmland, livelihood, business and future security to accommodate this proposal.”

BBC’s Countryfile programme has also got involved and is set to air a feature on the Sturdy’s predicament this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will focus on tenant farmers following the publication of the recent Rock Review on Agricultural Tenancies which makes recommendations to government and emphasises the crucial role tenants play in British agriculture. Sixty-four per cent of agricultural land in England has a tenant as a custodian. The Review emphasises the importance of landlords and tenant farmers working together.

George Dunn, Chief Executive of the Tenant Farmers Association said: “ “Tenant farmers and tenant farming are part and parcel of the fabric of the countryside and vital for our food and environmental security. It is simply unacceptable that the land occupation rights enjoyed by the Sturdys along with other tenant farmers can be tossed to the side so easily. Neither the Sturdy’s landlord nor the developer has followed the established guidelines for engaging in discussions and negotiations.“Meeting our renewable energy targets by moving good land out of agriculture into solar parks rather than using the vast area of rooves within our country’s built estate, and other brownfield sites, is simply madness. Not only is this land already delivering important high-quality food, it is delivering important environmental outcomes including carbon sequestration and storage and many other biodiversity and ecosystem services.“There are many reasons why the local planners should throw out the planning application that has been submitted by Harmony Energy. It is ill thought through and will have huge negative consequences on top of the impact it will have on the Sturdy's personal circumstances which is a legitimate concern within the planning process. The TFA stands with Rob and Emma in their campaign to stop this development.”

Farmer Robert Sturdy and his wife, Emma, are to appear on BBC Countryfile this weekend to discuss plans by their landlord and Harmony Energy to put a solar development on their land.

Ryedale District Council confirmed it received a planning application for a solar farm development at land north west of Eden Camp on January 17 and validation checks will be completed as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harmony Energy told Country Post they chose the location because it it is near an old substation and that plans had already been scaled down following consultation.

"We are in the midst of a climate emergency and record energy prices. The production of local, renewable energy helps to tackle both issues.