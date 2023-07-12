All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Yorkshire farms celebrated for contributions to conservation and environmental improvement

Multiple Yorkshire farms have been celebrated on the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show for their contribution to conservation and environmental improvement.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:20 BST
Allister Nixon, chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural SocietyAllister Nixon, chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society
Allister Nixon, chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s prestigious Tye Trophy award covers farms in six regions in the north, with a regional winner from each and one overall trophy winner.

Amongst the Yorkshire-based region winners was Geoff Riby from Low Stonehills Farm in Fraisthorpe, Bridlington, as well as Trudy and David Sanderson, from Bonfield Ghyill Farm in Bransdale.

Michael and Thomas Woolhouse from Red House Farm in High Melton also received the regional award.

    Yorkshire Agricultural Society Chief Executive Allister Nixon said: “With the turbulent times affecting all of us and farming, we need to promote the industry and shout about the quality of the food produced and the work done by farmers looking after our landscape and environment.”

    “This award continues a long tradition that the society has of using competition to highlight some of the best farms in the north of England.

    “This competition demonstrates to the farming industry and the general public how farming can combine the twin goals of sustainable food production and looking after our land and environment.”

    The Tye Trophy went to Malcolm and Marty Handley, who have farmed at Slaidburn in Lancashire for 35 years.

