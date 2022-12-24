A Yorkshire based equestrian specialist has announced that it will sponsor a new series with British Eventing – with three of the qualifiers also being held in the region.

Harry Hall, which provides equestrian insurance as well as clothing and stable supplies, is backing the new British Eventing Series and

Championship called ACE (Anyone Can Event).

It was launched in October and is an Arena style eventing competition designed to appeal to riders of all ages and experience.

Yorkshire-based online specialist Harry Hall, providers of a full spectrum of outdoor and equestrian products and services, has announced title sponsorship of British Eventing’s new and exciting Series and Championship called ACE (Anyone Can Event).

It allows riders aged 10-years and upwards to develop their skills and aims to encourage more riders into the sport.

The new series will run throughout the winter months and into spring providing riders with the ideal opportunity to get out, develop their skills and enjoy competing during the shorter daylight hours.

The format of the competition is closely aligned with the principles

of the Harry Hall One Club as it offers affordable and accessible sport for riders who can take part in the qualifiers without a British Eventing membership.

Port Royal Equestrian Centre, at Holme-on-Spalding-Moor, near York, will be hosting three of the scheduled ACE qualifying events, with the first one at the venue being on December 31.

The ACE qualifiers are running across the UK from now until May 2023.

Riders don’t need to be members of BE to take part in the qualifiers. Qualifying legs will offer competitors the chance to pick up a coveted qualifying ticket for the Championship Finals – offering a fabulous four-day celebration of ACE competition, set to be held next spring at the stunning Aintree Equestrian Centre in Liverpool.

The four-day championships will be split into Juniors (18 years and under) and Seniors with each group being offered two days of competition.

The Harry Hall One Club ACE Championships will culminate at the Aintree International Equestrian Centre in June 2023.

Liz Hopper, CEO of the West Yorkshire based Harry Hall business, said: “As equestrians, we’re delighted to be supporting this new initiative with British Eventing and also to be supporting the UK’s equestrian venues.

“Competitors placed in the top six at each qualifier will receive a stunning Harry Hall rosette, while qualifying combinations will also receive a shopping voucher to spend at harryhall.com

"We’re horse owners and riders too and we understand that this is a lifestyle, not a hobby.

"That’s why, back in 2017, we created the One Club where our members benefit from our mission to make horse ownership more affordable.

“We’ve been helping horse owners for over 130 years and we’re delighted to be encouraging today’s riders to go eventing with the Harry Hall One Club ACE Championships.

"We’re really looking forward to Aintree in June where we’ll be celebrating everyone’s achievements”.

Maria Haig, Head of Commercial & Marketing at British Eventing added: “We are looking forward to working alongside the team at Harry Hall who are just as enthusiastic about the new ACE Championships as we are at British Eventing.

"The Harry Hall One Club brand is a perfect fit with ACE and we couldn’t be more delighted to be aligning with them in this way”.

The ACE series will run alongside the Arena Eventing series which will culminate at Aston Le Walls in April.

The Arena Eventing series is open to both BE Members and non-members and competitors first complete a round of show jumps immediately followed by a cross country course.

Arena Eventing is the perfect pre-season competition, providing both show jumping practice and training over some of the technical elements of cross country, all on an arena surface during the winter months.

The qualifying format for the Arena Championships is to enter Arena Eventing classes at participating venues between November and mid March 2023 at 80/90/100cms level.

Some of these are being held locally at Yorkshire Equestrian Centre at South Milford in Leeds and Richmond Equestrian Centre in North Yorkshire.

Top placed combinations will gain a qualification for the Championships.

The Harry Hall story started back in the 1870s when a young man, named Harry Hall, began his career as a tailor. In 1891 he started his own business “Harry Hall Esq” a bootmaker and tailor