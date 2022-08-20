Yorkshire Post Rural Awards: Read the full shortlist ahead of glitzy celebration

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Talbot will host the Yorkshire Post's rural awards

A panel of judges got together to sift through the entries and had the unenviable task of whittling the nominations down to a short list.

Following the deliberations last week in Harrogate, the finalists so far have been revealed.

Agricultural Event of the Year: Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show; A and B Sheep Team.

Artisan Food Producer: Stonebeck Cheese; Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil; Yorkshire Pasta Company; Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice.

Diversification Project D Macdonalds Children’s Day Care & Nursery; Manor Farm Country Cottages; Incline View Holidays; B R Wood & Co.

Farm Shop – Sponsored CPRE North & East Yorkshire Robertshaw’s Farm Shop; Farmer Copleys; Drewton’s Farm Shop Limited; Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Cafe.

Rural Business – Sponsored by Smailes Goldie Group Glencroft; James Wilding Joinery; Red Stag Media; How Stean Gorge; Soanes Poultry.

Rural Exporter Black Sheep Brewery; Longley Farm Huddersfield; Ox Close Fine Foods.

Student /Apprentice Louie Elsey; Hannah Johnson; Ollie Tait.

Sustainable Initiative Award – Sponsored by Stephensons Rural Castle Howard; eDub Services Ltd; Wentworth Estate Wildfire Risk Management.

The Special Recognition Award – Sponsored by BASC and Lifetime Achievement award – Sponsored by BASC will be announced on the night.

Ari-Food Producer Sponsored by Sedamyl; Farm of the Year sponsored by Yorkshire Agricultural Society and Young Farmer Sponsored by Richard Roberts will be announced in early September.

Thanks go to our partners on these awards. Headline Sponsor BASC, and our category Sponsors include Yorkshire Agricultural Society, CPRE North & East Yorkshire, Sedamyl, Smailes Goldie Group, Richard Roberts & Stephensons Rural.

Shortlisted businesses are now invited to join us for the awards on Thursday September 29, hosted by Christine Talbot at The Pavilions Harrogate.

Guests will enjoy a three-course meal using the best Yorkshire produce, a night celebrating the best of our Yorkshire rural businesses and community, finished off with dancing to live music.