The British public are dreaming of a traditional roast dinner as well as a White Christmas and some Yorkshire extras according to a rural survey.

It will be a boost to farmers and rural producers, including one in Yorkshire whose business has doubled since they took it on a few years ago.

Rural insurer NFU Mutual has conducted a new poll which revealed that

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

64 per cent percent of people said tradition was the most important factor when planning their Christmas dinner, and 74 per cent stated roast potatoes were essential to the plate, closely followed by gravy (58 per cent), pigs-in-blankets (45 per cent), and farm-reared turkey (37 per cent).

The British public are dreaming of a traditional Christmas, opting for classics such as roast potatoes, farm-reared turkey and gravy over more unusual dinner choices. The new poll by leading rural insurer NFU Mutual will come as a boost to the nation’s farmers and independent rural businesses providing Christmas fodder for people up and down the country.

However, in an argument which continues to divide the region, more than a third of those surveyed said non-traditional Yorkshire Puddings were essential to the Christmas dinner feast.

When it comes to the centrepiece, turkey still rules the roost with 37 per cent saying it is essential to the Christmas dinner, while 14 per cent opted for beef. Four in every hundred say a nut roast is essential while three per cent want fish and two per cent selected goose.

In addition to tradition, nearly a quarter had their eye on getting good leftovers when planning their Christmas dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist, said: “British farmers and rural businesses have their own long-standing tradition of providing the nation with high-quality, nutritious, and affordable food, especially at Christmas.

"Even though Brits still strive to put on the perfect Christmas roast, a third believed Yorkshire Puddings belonged on the plate, which will no doubt spark debate with traditionalists.

"The good news for British farmers and growers and other rural businesses is that they are perfectly placed to provide people's dream food throughout the festivities and into the new year.”

Farm shops have reported being extra busy at this time of year and that despite people being more inclined to reduce costs there is still an awareness of where food comes from and a desire to support local producers and independent retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Emma Mosey, co-owner of Yolk Farm and Minskip Farm Shop near York, the diversification of their farm businesses, not just at Christmas but all throughout the year, has been a crucial aspect in moving forward to stay relevant with the public.

In 2017, Emma and her husband, Ben, took over a small, independent farm shopand are heading into their seventh Christmas with the shop having doubled in size since their acquisition.

She said: “It’s a really busy time of year. But it all really starts around the summer-time for planning and orders.

“Entering December, though, is when it is really exciting to see all the work that has been put in come to fruition. Everyone in the shop gets excited around this time – it’s always a great atmosphere among the staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of our staff have dual roles so, for example, one of our delivery drivers is Santa Claus when we have our annual Santa’s Grotto – it’s just amazing experience to watch as he’s so good with all the kids and parents.”

The 38-year-old, who couples her role with being Chair of the Farm Retail Association, says the diversification of farm shops is a crucial aspect moving forward.

She added: “We have been really positive in trying to drive the business. We are a modern farm shop and have drawn in a lot of young families.

“The great thing about the farm shop is that we have diversified at lot – and a lot of farm shops are doing this but all in different ways which is positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What makes us unique is it’s all about the free-range hens and having the first-ever egg restaurant here. I know I will be biased, but they are amazing. We have eaten them every morning since 2017 and still love them just as much.”

Research from the organisation has previously shown that Britain’s farm shops generate £1.4bn in sales nationally and employ 25,000 workers.

A third of all the estimated 1,581 farm retailers nationally have opened within the last ten years and 89 per cent of farm retailers have reported an increase in sales since 2019.