The Boxing Day shoot brings rural communities, from caterers to landowners, together in celebration of one of the countryside’s most traditional past times.

And, really, nothing much has changed in the hundreds of years that shooting has taken place and this year will be no exception with preparations for hundreds of shoots, Yorkshire included, under way.

As well as a past-time, shooting can be a life-line for country workers such as game-keepers and beaters who work long hours, often alone, at unsociable times – which in the midst of a long dark winter can take their toll.

Dogs are used for beating and picking up while out on a day's shooting in the countryside.

As people wake on Tuesday looking to get some fresh air after the indulgences of Christmas Day, it is a chance to meet old and new friends, explains Duncan Thomas, the northern regional director for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation.

In an exclusive interview with Country Post, he said: “Shooting pursuits, especially game shooting often take place in and around rural, isolated communities and the activity - whether you are the game-keeper, the person shooting, the beater, the dog handler, the caterer - it does not matter who you are but the social event gives the opportunity to meet old and new friends, provides a moment where you can catch up with these people and for many it will be the only regular social occasion that they attend.

“The legendary Boxing Day shoot is a highlight of the shooting social calendar occurring the day after Christmas Day when there are cobwebs to be blown off, there are calories to be burned and it provides a superb opportunity to catch up with people you may not have seen since last Boxing Day.”

The Boxing Day shoot is one of maybe ten to 30 shoots in the calendar for the year but is ‘the one’ the people endeavour to attend and is very family orientated.

Duncan Thomas, director of the northern region for BASC.

Traditionally, the Boxing Day shoot is the one where youngsters try the sport for the first time. For BASC, encouraging young people to take up shooting instills responsibility, etiquette and discipline.

An Introduction to Game Shooting day at the Swinton Estate in Masham earlier this month was fully booked before the event.

Mr Thomas said: “Young or old, male or female, it really does not matter. In the shooting field everybody is the same and for young people, it is an ideal opportunity to develop and blossom into responsible adults.

“It is traditionally a family day and will involve young and old, boys and girls. It is a day for traditionally introducing young people to shooting and for many this will be the day they shoot their first partridge or pheasant.

“Picture the sense of satisfaction and smile having bagged their first pheasant and taking it home to cook within the next few days and enjoy a complete food to fork experience.”

Most shoots will gather at 9am for a bacon sandwich and a safety briefing before heading out. A break for ‘elevenses’ and a cheeky tipple to offset a cold and frosty morning follows and the shoot will finish in the afternoon to let birds get back to roost.

The shooting party will head to the warmth of the local pub to tell tales of their gains.

