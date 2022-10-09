After a contact several years ago, a lady called Pam had invited me along. “We had Amanda Owen a few years ago and it was very popular,” she explained, trying her best to encourage another writer/Yorkshire-based TV character to address the audience. Immediately, I was keen to help. My first experience with Riding for the Disabled was as a student, when I spent some time with a fantastic vet called Mark Collins. He was a whirling dervish of energy, knowledge and experience and I learnt a huge amount during my time at his York practice. In the middle of a characteristically jam-packed day, he explained that the next visit was “very special”. It was an RDA centre and Mark explained how all the work he did there was free of charge. “The work they do is so important,” he added.

I can’t recall exactly what Mark was doing with the horses that day, but I do remember seeing the joy on everyone’s faces as horses walked calmly around the arena; the demeanour and spirits of each rider were lifted immeasurably as soon as they got onto their steed. It seemed the horses realised they needed to be especially careful, and the experience was gloriously positive for everyone. Last Tuesday, as I chatted to Pam and some of her friends, she explained that there was a constant requirement for volunteers, to enable this amazing organisation to continue. Each horse and rider needed three assistants: one to lead and one on either side to steady the child atop and help with balance and confidence.

I gleaned more information during the afternoon. This group began in 1973, with the aim of providing riding lessons for children with special needs around Harrogate and Wetherby. Originally, the base was Stockeld park but is now at Harrogate Riding Centre. Currently, twenty-four children benefit from the experience, improving balance, posture and communication skills. Not least, it’s also a lot of fun! There are no charges made for the sessions, so the costs are covered by fundraising; which is where I came in this afternoon. The room was packed so I hoped we’d raise plenty of funds. I also hoped I would remember what I had planned to say. I looked down at my hastily made notes, which were supposed to give me prompts for each of the topics I wanted to cover and anecdotes connected to each one. Unfortunately, I have terrible handwriting. Most of the important words had been written down too hastily and my scrawl was almost illegible, even to the author of the words. I put the notes to one side and prepared to ad lib for forty-five minutes. I need not have worried. The audience were kindly attentive and amused for the most part. By the end, I felt sure I had earned my sandwiches and cuppa!

Later, I learned some good news: my afternoon talk-and-tea had raised sufficient funds to cover riding lessons for thirty-two children. That means thirty-two smiles and thirty-two confidence and balance-boosting sessions.