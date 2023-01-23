Yorkshire wild camper on the joys of the hidden Dales - as right to roam protestors descend on Dartmoor

A keen wild camper has shared his love of finding hidden spots in the Dales, Peaks and Moors – where it is banned to camp on private land – as thousands descended on Dartmoor in protest at planned restrictions.

Campers must, by law, only pitch in Yorkshire’s national parks where the landowner has given express permission, and staff at the Dales refer to infringements as “fly camping.”

Last week an agreement was reached to allow wild camping to continue in parts of Dartmoor National Park, after a High Court ruling against the right to camp in the protected landscape.

But campaigners hit out at the deal, which they said was a “ransom note” from landowners who would be able to revoke permission to camp at any time – and warned the public would have to pay for what had previously been a right.

It is illegal to camp in the Yorkshire Dales without landowner permission

Oliver Broome, 30, from Leeds is a regular wild camper, pitching at least once a month in all three of Yorkshire’s National Parks. He shares his adventures on his social media channels, Tent Man 92.

He said: “It's more exciting – the thrill of knowing you’re not meant to be there.

"Looking out for a spot where you don’t know if anyone has ever camped there. Wild campers usually don’t share the location of where they’ve been because we don’t want to see people ‘fly camping’ and leaving a load of mess.

"People need to enjoy the outdoors responsibly and I always take a bin bag and tidy up after other campers.

"On a campsite, you don’t get the views you get on the summit of a mountain. You’re just on a field with a Portaloo, but some of the places you can go – it’s unlimited. Nine times out of ten, it’s almost impossible for someone to stumble across you, and that’s the same on Dartmoor.

"People are scared this is going to impact on right to roam.”

A Yorkshire Dales spokesperson said: “Fly camping - camping without landowner permission - is not a major problem in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

“Ultimately, spending time in green space or bringing nature into your everyday life can benefit both your mental and physical wellbeing, and it is more important than ever that we find ways to spend more time in these amazing landscapes”.

Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) said landowners would grant permission to the authority to allow the public to wild camp through a permissive agreement.

Areas where wild camping could take place, without seeking individual permission from landowners, would be shown on an interactive map on the authority’s website in the coming days, it said.

Anyone planning to wild camp must refer to the interactive map and follow all “leave no trace” principles so they have no impact on the area where they have been.